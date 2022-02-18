when video games become a granny simulator in the supermarket

I have never endured queues. I am surely one of the least patient people in the history of mankind, so you can imagine my face every time I read about servers and queues of Lost Ark that players are facing.

However, although it seems that right now there are no more queues in the world than those, the reality is that what has been experienced with the Lost Ark server problems is neither new nor has an expiration date. Queues in video games There have been for many years, and some have even made games about them.

We don’t like queuing, least of all at Lost Ark.

Nobody likes to wait, especially in queues. That of the waiting room of happiness that Eduard Punset collected and that serves to give meaning to the success of the loot boxes does not apply to us here. Humans are always looking for a way to skip the queuesalbeit under decisions of dubious morality.

The grandmother who approaches with all her nose to look at something to see how she can snatch three places in the queue, the smart one with the BMW who sneaks in at the last minute forcing the rest to brake and damaging the traffic jam even more, the smart one who spend all day occupying a hole in the server using an autoclicker to skip the queues…

nor join the shortest queue in the supermarket It assures us to finish before, nor resorting to selfish tricks will solve the problem. the queues of Lost Ark they are going to stay there until two things happen: either more servers, or fewer players. Perhaps the ideal would be both, but history has already shown us that they do not usually go hand in hand.

Lost Ark and the fear of death for success

Ultimately, those who come to more servers they are the only ones who manage to weather the storm, but often they do not do so quickly enough and end up at the same point as those who decide to wait for the flow of users to reduce so as not to have to invest more than necessary.

In World of Warcraft Classic they had to resort to the players themselves reporting the avatars they saw hiding facing the wall in order to curb autoclickers and in Final Fantasy XIV they were still having problems with server saturation and long queues six months after the release of Endwalker.





Those who are lucky survive the problem, those who do not end up in what is known as death by success. There are so many players that there isn’t room for everyone, so the ones that are left over end up getting tired and disappear. Those who were going to give him a chance, on the other hand, face an overexposure of the game in which everything is complaints, criticism and problems, which ends with the little desire they might have to approach him.

Other types of queues in video games

If there is a famous queue in the video game world, that is the one that formed in the first The Division when you had to use a laptop to continue with the mission, an error that Ubisoft had to patch later to avoid images as surreal as the one you have on the cover.

Shortly after, on the return of world of warcraft classicusers crowded to collect their rewards after a mission, which also gave rise to images as crazy as the one you have below.





The best of all? The comments that can be seen in those same images of people complaining because there are those who try to sneak in while others are grateful that the players are civic and stay in their place.

queuing video games

Whether it’s for the joke, or for denouncing how stupid it is to be forced to suffer queues also in a virtual environment, the queues in video games neither have they escaped the surreal spell of creating simulators of everything.

In Waiting in Line 3D, for example, you have the opportunity to queue as if you were in an old FPS. You can move and jump, but only to move in the queue when it’s your turn and to celebrate afterwards. You can also attack with a clean punch, but it only serves to hit you in the face and keep you awake.





More in line with what was experienced in Lost Ark These weeks there is Queue Simulator, a game in which you can see how the numbers increase or decrease while you wait to be able to play the latest trendy MMORPG. Just as there are people for everything, it also seems that there are video games for everything.

