Which actor and actress won the Oscar the year you were born?

The long-awaited Oscar Awards gala will take place on March 28a most notable event that in 2022 reaches its 94th edition. The first was held in May 1929 at the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles commemorating the achievements of 1927 and 1928. On that occasion won in the categories of best actor and best actress Emil Jannings for ‘The Last Order’ and Janet Gaynorfor his roles in ‘The Seventh Heaven’, ‘The Fallen Angel’ and ‘Amanecer’.

Since then there have been many candidates who have attended the most important awards in the film industry dreaming of lifting the coveted statuette. The man who has achieved it the most times in all of history has been Daniel Day-Lewis, who has three in the category of best actor in six nominations. The same ones Frances McDormand has after her victory last year, although in the female category she is surpassed by a legendary actress: Katharine Hepburn, with four.

This year two Spanish actors, who are also a couple, compete in both categories. Javier Bardem comes with his third nomination for best actor with ‘Being The Ricardos’, although you already know what it’s like to win the Oscar for best supporting actor for ‘No Country for Old Men’. In the same way that Penélope Cruz, candidate again for best actress after her nomination in 2006 for ‘Back’. This time she does it with ‘Parallel Mothers’, with which she will try to win the second Oscar of her career after the one she won in 2008 as a supporting actress in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’.

Next, we review year by year all the winners in the categories of best leading actress and best leading actor:

1929 – Janet Gaynor for ‘The seventh heaven’, ‘The angel of the street’ and ‘Dawn’, and Emil Jannings for ‘The Last Order’.

1930 – Mary Pickford for ‘Flirty’ and Warner Baxter for ‘In Old Arizona’.

1931 – Norm Shearer for ‘The divorcee’ and George Arliss for ‘Disraeli’.

1932 – Marie Dressler for ‘Min & Bill’ and Lionel Barrymore for ‘Free Soul’.

1933 – Helen Hayes for ‘The Sin of Madelon Claudet’ and fredric march by ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ and Wallace Beery by ‘The Champ’.

1934 – Katharine Hepburn for ‘Glory of a day’ and Charles Laughton for ‘The Private Life of Henry VIII’.

1935 – Claudette Colbert for ‘It Happened One Night’ and Clark Gable for ‘It Happened One Night’.

1936 – bette davis for ‘Dangerous’ and Victor McLaglen for ‘The informer’.

1937 – louis rainer for ‘The Great Ziegfeld’ and Paul Muni for ‘The Story of Louis Pasteur’.

1938 – louis rainer for ‘The Good Earth’ and Spencer Tracey for ‘Captains Courageous’.

1939 – bette davis by ‘Jezebel’ and Spencer Tracey for ‘Forge of men’.

1940 – Vivien Leigh for ‘Gone with the Wind’ and Robert Donat for ‘Goodbye Mr. Chips’.

1941 – ginger rogers by ‘Kitty Foyle’ and James Stewart for ‘Philadelphia Stories’.

1942 – Joan Fontaine for ‘Suspicion’ and Gary Cooper for ‘Sergeant York’.

1943 – Greer Garson for ‘Mrs. Miniver’ and james cagney for ‘Yankee Dandy’.

1944 – Jennifer Jones for ‘The Song of Bernadette’ and Paul Lucas for ‘Alarm on the Rhine’.

1945– ingrid bergman for 'Gaslight' and Bring Cosby for 'Following my path'.

1946 – Joan Crawford for ‘Alma en suplicio’ and Ray Milland for ‘Days without trace’.

1947 – Olivia de Havilland for ‘The Intimate Life of Julia Norris’ and fredric march for ‘The best years of our lives’.

1948 – Loretta Young for ‘A Woman’s Destiny’ and Ronald Coleman for ‘Double Life’.

1949 – Jane Wyman by ‘Belinda’ and Laurence Oliver for ‘Hamlet’.

1950 – Olivia de Havilland for ‘The Heiress’ and Broderick Crawford for ‘All the King’s Men’.

1951 – Judy Holiday for ‘Born Yesterday’ and Joseph Ferrer for ‘Cyrano de Bergerack’.

1952 – Vivien Leigh for ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ and Humphrey Bogart for ‘The African Queen’.

1953 – Shirley Booth for ‘Come back, little Sheba’ and Gary Cooper for ‘Only in the face of danger’.

1954 – Audrey Hepburn for ‘Roman Holiday’ and William Holden for ‘Traitor in Hell’.

1955 – Grace Kelly for ‘The anguish of living’ and Marlon Brando for ‘The law of silence’.

1956 – anna magnani for ‘The Rose Tattoo’ and Ernest Borgnin by ‘Marty’.

1957 – ingrid bergman by ‘Anastasia’ and yul brynner for ‘The King and I’.

1958 – Joanne Woodwar for ‘The Three Faces of Eve’ and alec guinness for ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’.

1959 – Susan Hayward for ‘I want to live!’ and David Niven for ‘Separate tables’.

1960 – Simone Signoret for ‘A Place at the Top’ and charlton heston for ‘Ben Hur’.

1961 – elizabeth taylor for ‘Butterfield 8′ and burt lancaster by ‘Elmer Gantry’.

1962 – sophia loren for ‘Two Women’ and Maximilian Schell by ‘Winners or losers?’.

1963 – Anne Bancroft for ‘The Miracle of Anna Sullivan’ and Gregory Peck for ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’.

1964 – Patricia Neal by ‘Hud’ and Sidney Poitier for ‘The lilies of the valley’.

1965 – Julie Andrews for ‘Mary Poppins’ and Rex Harrison for ‘My Fair Lady’.

1966 – Julie Christie by ‘Darling’ and Lee Marvin for ‘The naive explosive’.

1967 – elizabeth taylor for ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’ and Paul Scofield for ‘A man for eternity’.

1968 – Katharine Hepburn for ‘Guess who’s coming to dinner tonight’ and Rod Steiger for ‘In the heat of the night’.

1969 – Katharine Hepburn for ‘The Lion in Winter’ and Barbra Streisand for ‘A Funny Girl’, and cliff robertson by ‘Charlie’

1970 – Maggie Smith for ‘The Prime of Miss Brodie’ and John Wayne for ‘Value of law’.

1971 – glenda jackson for ‘Women in Love’ and George C Scott by ‘Patton’.

1972 – jane fonda by ‘Klute’ and Gene Hackman for ‘Against the drug empire’.

1973 – Liza Minelli for ‘Cabaret’ and Marlon Brando for ‘The Godfather’.

1974 – glenda jackson for ‘A Touch of Class’ and Jack Lemon for ‘Save the Tiger’.

1975 – Ellen Burstin for ‘Alicia doesn’t live here anymore’ and Art Carney for ‘Harry and Tonto’.

1976 – Louise Fletch for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ and Jack Nicholson for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’.

1977 – Faye Dunaway for ‘An Unforgiving World’ and peter finch for ‘A Relentless World’.

1978 – Diane Keaton by ‘Annie Hall’ and Richard Dreyfuss for ‘The Goodbye Girl’.

1979 – jane fonda for ‘The Return’ and Jon Voight for ‘The Return’.

1980 – Sally Field by ‘Norm Rae’ and Dustin Hoffmann for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’.

1981 – sissy spacek for ‘I want to be free’ and robert deniro for ‘Raging Bull’.

1982 – Katharine Hepburn for ‘On Golden Pond’ and Henry Fonda for ‘On Golden Pond’.

1983 – meryl streep for ‘Sophie’s Choice’ and Ben Kingsley by ‘Gandhi’.

1984 – Shirley McLaine for ‘The force of affection’ and Robert Duvall for ‘Thank you and favors’.

1985 – Sally Field for ‘In a place of the heart’ and F.Murray Abraham for ‘Amadeus’.

1986 – Geraldine Page for ‘Back to Bountiful’ and William Hurt for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.

1987 – Marlee Matlin for ‘Children of a lesser god’ and Paul Newman for ‘The Color of Money’.

1988 – cher for ‘Moon Spell’ and michael douglas for ‘Wall Street’.

1989 – Jodie Foster by ‘Accused’ and Dustin Hoffmann for ‘Rain Man’.

1990 – Jessica Tandy for ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ and Daniel Day-Lewis for ‘My left foot’.

1991 – Katy Bates for ‘Misery’ and Jeremy Irons for ‘The Von Bülow Mystery’.

1992 – Jodie Foster for ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Silence of the Lambs’.

1993 – emma thompson for ‘Back to Howards End’ and Al Pacino for ‘Essence of a woman’.

1994 – Holly Hunter for ‘The piano’ and Tom Hanks for ‘Philadelphia’.

nineteen ninety five – Jessica Lang by ‘Blue Sky’ and Tom Hanks by ‘Forrest Gump’.

nineteen ninety six – susan sarandon for ‘Death penalty’ and Nicolas Cage for ‘Leaving Las Vegas’.

1997 – Frances McDormand by ‘Fargo’ and Geoffrey Rush for ‘Shining of Genius’.

1998 – Helen Hunt for ‘Better… impossible’ and Jack Nicholson for ‘Better… impossible’.

1999 – Gwyneth Paltrow for ‘Shakespeare in Love’ and Robert Benigni for ‘Life is beautiful’.

2000 – Hillary Swank for ‘Boys don’t cry’ and kevin spacey for ‘American Beauty’.

2001 – Julia Roberts by ‘Erin Brockovich’ and Russell Crowe for ‘Gladiators’.

2002 – Halle Berry for ‘Monster’s Ball’ and Denzel Washington for ‘Training Day’.

2003 – Nicole Kidman for ‘The Hours’ and Adrian Brody for ‘The Pianist’.

2004 – Charlize Theron by ‘Monster’ and Sean Penn for ‘Mystic River’.

2005 – Hillary Swank for ‘Million dollar baby’ and Jamie Foxx by ‘ray’.

2006 – Reese witherspoon for ‘On the Tightrope’ and Philip Seymour Hoffmann for ‘capote’

2007 – Helen Mirren for ‘The Queen’ and Forest Whitaker for ‘The Last King of Scotland’.

2008 – Marion Cotillard for ‘Life in Pink’ and Daniel Day-Lewis for ‘Wells of ambition’.

2009 – Kate Winslet by ‘The reader’ and Sean Penn for ‘My name is Harvey Milk’.

2010 – Sandra Bullock for ‘A possible dream’ and Jeff Bridges for ‘Rebellious Heart’.

2011 – Natalie Portman for ‘Black Swan’ and Colin Firth for ‘The King’s Speech’.

2012 – meryl streep for ‘The Iron Lady’ and Jean Dugard by ‘The Artist’.

2013 – Jennifer Lawrence for ‘The good side of things’ and Daniel Day-Lewis for ‘Lincoln’.

2014 – Cate Blanchett for ‘Blue Jasmine’ and Matthew McConaughey by ‘Dallas Buyers Club’.

2015 – Julian Moore for ‘Always Alice’ and Eddie Redmayne for ‘The Theory of Everything’.

2016 – Brie Larson for ‘The room’ and Leonardo Dicaprio for ‘The Revenant’.

2017 – Emma Stone by ‘La La Land’ and Casey Affleck for ‘Manchester by the sea’.

2018 – Frances McDormand for ‘Three advertisements in the suburbs’ and Gary Oldman for ‘The darkest moment’.

2019 – Olivia Coleman for ‘The favourite’ and rami maleck for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

2020 – Renée Zellweger by ‘Judy’ and joaquin phoenix for ‘Joker’.

2021 – Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland’ and Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’.