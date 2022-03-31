Which actors have retired due to illness

The actor Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that affects the ability to speak due to a stroke or brain injury. However, He is not the only celebrity who has had to face a serious health problem That has prevented him from continuing his career.

Such is the case of actors like Michael J Fox who had to withdraw from acting and music due to complications from Parkinson’s syndrome. Like the actress Catherine Zeta-Jones when leaving action when diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

Despite being great legends of acting in Hollywood, there are several celebrities today who have had to temporarily or permanently withdraw from their careers due to physical or mental health problems.

Bruce Willis

The daughter of actor Bruce Willis, announced through her Instagram account, the withdrawal of the actor from the world of cinema, because Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damagedirectly affecting his abilities to continue working in the cinema.

Michael J Fox

The famous actor fromReturn to the future” Michael J. Fox was diagnosed in 1991 with Parkinson’s, a disorder that comes from the nervous system Directly affecting movement and causing tremors, this disease often begins with slow movements, hand tremors, and loss of balance.

For this reason, the actor had to retire from acting. However, being a public figure he has become an example of the constant fight against the disease, being the founder of The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Researchbeing one of the main voices of this cause.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

British-born actress and Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones He became famous in Hollywood for his performances in films such as “Chicago”, “intolerable cruelty” by the Coen brothers, “The terminal”, “Ocean’s Twelve” and “the legend of fox”.

However, had to quit acting due to his illness depression and bipolar disorderwhich affected him to such a degree that he was unable to continue his career for some time.

Selena Gomez

Despite not completely retiring from acting and the music, the actress Selena Gomez had to take a little retreat from Hollywood after suffering from lupusan inflammatory disease caused by the immune system, attacking organs such as the skin, kidneys, brain, heart and lungs.

Two years after announcing his condition, yesElena Gomez had to be hospitalized for a kidney transplant as one of the consequences of the disease. In addition to being diagnosed with a bipolar disorder, depression and anxietyfor which the actress withdrew from social networks and her work schedule for a time.

