Which vegetables are turned into sugar in the body?

Vegetables, like fruits, should not be missing from a healthy diet. Its consumption helps prevent various diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity, so its daily intake should be a priority.

These foods provide the body with fiber, vitamins and minerals. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming at least 400 grams daily to obtain its nutritional benefits.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), adding the yellow, orange, green, red or purple color of vegetables to dishes is good for keeping people healthy, as well as adding flavor and texture. to meals.

According to the aforementioned organization, insufficient intake of fruits and vegetables is the cause of many diseases that cause millions of deaths in the world and therefore at least five or more servings of fruits and vegetables should be consumed a day.

However, it is important to take into account that some of these products contain a higher amount of sugar than others, so their consumption should not be exceeded, especially if they are people who have problems with their blood glucose levels.

According to experts, all vegetables contain simple carbohydrates, which are used by the body to generate energy, so it is important to pay attention to which ones are consumed and their amounts, but they should not be avoided.

Carrots can be eaten raw and offer various benefits to the body. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carrot

This vegetable contains, on average, five grams of sugar for every 100 of vegetables. One of the recommendations is to eat it raw, since cooked its sugar index increases. It is a food rich in vitamin A, potassium and phosphorus, all key nutrients for the health of the body.

Beetroot

Beetroot, also known as beetroot, is a food rich in antioxidants and is associated with the prevention of cellular alterations and degeneration, helping to prevent cancer and the emergence of some chronic diseases, the well-being and health portal specifies. Tua Saúde. Contains vitamin C, carotenoids, phenolic compounds and flavonoids; however, it also has a significant level of sugar, with 6.7 grams per 100 of weight.

Beetroot is one of the vegetables with the highest amount of sugar, but it also provides another series of key nutrients for a healthy life. – Photo: Getty Images

Onion

This vegetable is composed mainly of water (89%), which makes it very light. It is rich in carbohydrates, while providing protein and is very low in fat. In terms of vitamins and minerals, it provides good doses of vitamin C, potassium, calcium and phosphorus, as well as a high percentage of the trace element chromium and small amounts of sulfur, bromine, cobalt, copper, magnesium, silicon and zinc, indicates the Cuerpo Mente portal. . Its amount of sugar per 100 grams is 4.24.

Purple cabbage

This vegetable has less than four grams of sugar, is low in calories, and rich in sulfur compounds, vitamin C, and citric acid. It provides a lot of fiber, which facilitates digestive processes. It also has antioxidant properties.

Eggplant provides the body with minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and phosphorus. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: PhotoGettyimages

Eggplant

It is a key food to include in the diet. It is a source of vitamins A, B1, B2, C and folic acid, which strengthens the immune system and improves resistance to diseases. It also has minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and phosphorus that help prevent conditions such as arthritis, osteoporosis, and heart disease. It contains 3.5 grams of sugars per 100 of total weight.

How to consume them?

There are several ways to consume vegetables and one of them is cooking them. According to experts, cooked vegetables have a higher digestibility than raw ones, which indicates that the nutrients are better used.

One of the most used ways to cook vegetables is steamed, which produces boiling water. One of the advantages of this method is that it keeps the properties of the food almost intact.

Another healthy alternative that allows you to obtain most of the nutrients from vegetables is in water. It consists of introducing these products into water or broth, which is brought to a boil, a liquid to which some type of spice can be added to give it a better flavor. It is advisable not to fry them.