White dress: 24 unforgettable models from Lady Diana to Rihanna

White dress how to: guide to a wardrobe star

The little black dress or little black dress – often abbreviated to LBD – has long since earned a place of honor in the pantheon of great wardrobe classics. But its lesser known counterpart, the LWD (yes, it’s the little white dress, the white dress), is certainly not far behind.

The little black dress has certainly had more time available over the years. Audrey Hepburn he wore a LBD of Givenchy in Breakfast at Tiffany’s which immediately became iconic – marking a milestone in the history of the star’s style. But Hepburn also wore some noteworthy white dresses.

His colleague Marilyn Monroe wore one of the most famous white dresses of all time in the 1955 classic When the wife is on vacation, while Elizabeth Taylor she appeared in a white chiffon dress in The cat on the hot roof.

The red carpet of the Oscars has also served as a prime backdrop for some of the most beautiful white dresses over the years: Mia Farrow she wore a white dress and shawl in 1979; Madonna wore a dazzling Bob Mackie dress in 1991 ed Elizabeth Hurley chose a dress of Versace unglued in 1995. The following year, the eternal muse of the 90s Gwyneth Paltrow participated with a slip dress by Calvin Klein, minimal and accessorized only with earrings and a bracelet.

Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, was a fan of both the LBD and the LWD. Her close friend Gianni Versace had created two of her most elegant minidresses, cut with the boat neckline that Lady Di favored in the mid-90s. The princess also wore a white Versace mini tank top to a concert in 1995, embellished with gold details on the straps.

Vogue retraces some of the most beautiful white dresses in the history of fashion

