White hair, be careful if it appears too soon

For many people, white hair is an imperfection that is difficult to accept. Many resort to dyes or reflective shampoos to cover the graying of their hair. But it is important to understand when the first white hair begins to appear to assess whether this effect is the consequence of some more important disease.

Above a certain age almost everyone, except the lucky ones, has a whitening of their hair, but in some subjects the appearance of the first white locks is decidedly premature and therefore requires a diagnostic study.

The color of our hair it depends on the pigmentation of the hair follicle which is found at the base of every single hair. Inside the bulb are located cells rich in melanin responsible for hair coloring. A high concentration will be responsible for a darker color and conversely a low concentration of melanin will produce a hair tending to blond.

Pay attention to when the first white hair appears

With the passing of the ageswithin the hair follicles melanin cells begin to run low until it runs out completely. Following the total loss of this pigment, the hair loses its color and remains permanently white.

This process, if it occurs in the right period of life, must absolutely not alarm because it is absolutely predictable by human physiology. But if the problem arises at a young age, it would be good to go deeper.

It is also true that in most cases, the trigger is genetics against which nothing can be done. But one of the causes that lead to the early onset of white hair is the high level of stress that results in the loss of stem cells present inside the bulb.

A thyroid dysfunction among the possible causes of hair whitening

Another one possible cause is to be reported to smoking which by creating oxidative stress in our body, destroys melanin cells. The production of this pigment can also be countered by a malfunction of the thyroid gland. In fact, a recent study showed that Those suffering from hypothyroidism can present in most cases a gray hair already at a young age.

Ultimately, scalp whitening can be triggered by one deficiency of an important vitamin, B12, which plays a key role in the synthesis of red blood cells. Its absence in the body causes a weakening in the blood and consequently a decrease in the transport of oxygen throughout our body and therefore also to the hair follicle. In this case, the bulb will not be able to obtain an adequate amount of melatonin to color the hair.

Obviously, also pay attention to pollution and poor nutrition which, creating imbalances within our body, are very often the cause of this unpleasant “problem”.