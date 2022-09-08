House of the Dragon is the series of the moment and the fans returned to vibrate with this universe, which has new actors. How is the sentimental state of each one?

From August 21 onwards, the fans who had been puzzled after the end of game of Thrones they smiled again thanks to House of the Dragon. While less anticipation was expected for the disappointing eighth season of the original show, this HBO Max prequel focused on the Targaryen family seems to have once again generated public enthusiasm for a new story. This spin-off based on the novel Fire&Blood by George RR Martin added new actors to its cast, some of whom may be unknown to the fandom. Who are they in a relationship with?

+ Who are the House of the Dragon couples in real life

-Eve Best

The 51-year-old British actress brings to life Rhaenys Targaryen, the queen of Westeros who was not. Her last known relationship was with Tom Bateman in 2012, when she was 17 years older than him when they met in a play called The Duchess of Malfi. Currently, she is believed to be single.

-Steve Toussaint

The actor plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Lord of House Velaryon, a bloodline that is almost as old as the Targaryens. Apparently, he is a reserved person in his privacy and it is unknown if he is single or in a relationship, or from previous relationships.

– Fabien Frankel

Ser Criston Cole’s interpreter, a descendant of Dorne, is the royal guard of the Red Keep and is close to Rhaenyra. Like Toussaints, he keeps his romantic life a secret by not divulging any information and appears to be single.

-Rhys Ifans

The actor plays Otto Hightower, the hand of King Viserys I Targaryen. His best-known partner was Sienna Miller, with whom he was in a very short time. From 2011 to 2014 he dated actress Anna Friel, and thereafter his marital status is unknown.

– Paddy Considine

He is the one who plays Viserys I Targaryen, the king of Westeros who was chosen by the lords of the nation over Rhaenys. The actor has been married to Shelley Considine for 20 years and they have three children.

-Emily Carey

The 19-year-old who plays the teenage version of Alicent Hightower is in a relationship with Kelli Marie, an artist who plays in a band called Real Like You. They are often shown together on social networks and constantly send messages to each other.

-Milly Alcock

The 22-year-old Australian who plays the young Rhaenyra Targaryen is also one of the cast members who keeps her privacy from the public eye. She is believed to be currently single and focusing on her career.

-Matt Smith

The actor who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen had a 5-year romance with actress Lily James, before dating model Daisy Lowe for four years. Recently, it was learned that he is with Caroline Brady, an investment banker.

-Olivia Cooke

The 28-year-old British actress is in charge of playing the adult version of Alicent Hightower. In 2015, she was romantically linked to actor Christopher Abbott and when they were believed to be separated, four years later they were seen again. In 2020, she was reported to be with Ben Hardy, but their romance fizzled out. She is currently single.

– Emma D’Arcy

The non-binary actress who plays the adult Rhaenyra Targaryen is also not a person who usually reveals information about her private life. Her current status is unknown, whether she is single or in a relationship.