Who can request a stimulus check of up to $9,000 in January?

Last year The Texas Guaranteed Income Program announced it will properly distribute approximately 1,928 checks. incentive for eligible Harris County residents.

According to the organization Beneficiaries will receive monthly payments of $500 for 18 months. the total amount is $9,000 which means the recipients will have a continuous source for a year and 6 months.

Who is eligible for a stimulus check?

The pilot program developed by Uplift Harris has some eligibility criteria that applicants must meet to be accepted into the payment system, in this case: income exceeding 200% of the federal poverty level is not eligible.

Likewise, applicants must be over 18 years of age and reside in the following zip codes: 77091, 77547, 77081, 77026, 77033, 77028, 77060, 77051, 77093 and 77050. For more information, visit https://uplift. .harriscountytx.gov/faqs.

When can you request payment?

According to the organization, Stimulus check applications will begin to be submitted on January 8, 2024. from 9 a.m. Central Time until next Friday, January 26th at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

Although not everyone can applythere are some exceptions, such as low income people who are likely to be eligible for the program to qualify for stimulus checks.

Keep reading: