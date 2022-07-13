Who is Christian Agront, the businessman and influencer accused of evading millions of dollars to the Treasury?

His face has appeared on billboards, and in some of the main media with an inspiring message that seeks to give the recipe for “success” when “everything seems to be going wrong.”

On multiple occasions, he has told his story – and has taken advantage of his channels in Youtube and Instagram to inspire others with your story of entrepreneurship. On Instagram, he has over 263,000 followers, while on YouTube he has 8,900 subscribers on his channel.

Today his face reappears in the media, but the story is different.

This is the youtuber and influencer Jorge Christian Batista Agront, better known on social networks as Chris Agronthere in the Justice Department He filed this Wednesday charges for tax evasion. He is accused of not having reported more than $11 million and not pay the Department of Finance about $7.6 million.

leadership courses

‘Freedom is the ultimate luxury’, also translated to “freedom is the true luxury”. This is the slogan of Jet Tradesan online education company that he runs, according to a journalistic note published by Forbes Mexico in 2021.

According to said article, the company led by Agront -a native of Ponce- has a presence in the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela and Spain.

Chris Agront’s post on his Facebook page. (Capture)

JetTrades was incorporated with the Department of State in 2018 and, according to the agency’s Registry of Corporations, it has offices on Roosevelt Avenue, in San Juan.

At the company, Agront is primarily dedicated to inspiring and empowering investors with a philosophy of “making the life each person has dreamed of a reality.” Among its tasks, it stands out to offer entrepreneurship workshops, online and face-to-face.

Agront shared promotional videos of his workshops and stories of how he supposedly managed to get out of bankruptcy to get on jets.

The following description can be read on the JetTrades website: “Our courses teach you how to participate in the financial markets at any level: beginner or expert. Diversify, replace or supplement your current income to build a life on your own terms. JetTrades is that bridge between your current situation today and your desired situation tomorrow”.

The prices of the courses offered by the company range from $300 to $6,000.

In fact, on the page there is an event scheduled for July 27 at a cost of $999 that would be a “private breakfast with Chris Agront”.

The investment scheme promoted by Agront is based on the investment market Forexalso known as the foreign exchange market.

Christian Agront. (instagram)

His “life story”

The Forbes publication highlights that the young man went “from being broke to being a millionaire.”

And that is precisely the message it offers through its platforms.

As recently as a day ago, he published on his YouTube channel a video called “The secret of happiness” in which he exhorts people to take charge of their lives to achieve success in terms of income.

“Many of you are in philosophy little by little… Time is running out. And when you think about time and you think about speed, it’s not that you get better, it’s not that you get stressed, it’s that you realize that time has everything to do with energy. And what do you need in this life to be able to enjoy it? Energy. And what is energy? Weather. And what is time tied to? Unfortunately, to the generation of income”, she expresses in the video.

In another video, he appears talking about “how to win everything in life”. And so, like those, there are multiple posts on Agront’s networks.

Today, Agront faces a sentence of three to eight years and a fine of up to $20,000 for violations of the Internal Revenue Code.