Who is considered the first doctor in history?

In the history of medicine, it is necessary to mention aspects of ancient Egyptian medicine, which were highly developed primitive healing systems, steeped in the myths and arts of the Far East. The Egyptians considered that the disease was caused by supernatural factors. Among them was Sekhmet, the “Lady of Pestilence”, responsible for devastating epidemics.

The gods had the power to change a healthy balance from one individual to another. By the intrusion of the soul or by the magic that caused the disease. Similarly, deities such as Ra, Thoth, and Isis had the ability to heal and restore normal function to people.

Many of these stories and experiences were reflected in different waysremaining to this day tombs, temples, statues, surgical instruments, printed records on walls, written records, which were later called papyri.

papyri doctors

There are about 8 papyri doctors ancient Egyptians, Kahun, Edwin Smith (PES), Erber, Hart, Ehrmann, London, Berlin and Chester Beatty, dating from 1900 to 1200 BC However, many physicians were not recognized at this time and little is said about the authors of these important documents.

The Edwin Smith Papyrus is the oldest and most cited one of the first books it contains, and deals mainly with traumas, for which the alleged authorship of the Doctor is attributed. Recognized for the first time in the history of mankind, the protagonist, along with many other contributions to the sciences of the time, was influenced by time and subsequent historical events, which constitute the reasons for the investigation.

The Edwin Smith Papyrus is a historical monument, discovered in an Egyptian tomb looted by robbers in 1862 and later sold to an eminent Egyptologist (1822-1906), whose first research bearing his name was subsequently started.

This papyrus is copied around 1600 AD to the Eighteenth Dynasty of the “Modern Kingdom” of a facsimile of another much older document, which is also the most outstanding example of medical practice. It is attributed to Imhotep, one of the most famous doctors in the history of Egypt and of humanity.

Imhotep

I-Em-Hotep or Imhotep seems to have been born in Ankhtu, outside Memphis, around 3000 BC He lived and worked during the Third Dynasty of the Old Kingdom and served during the reign of four pharaohs. He was vizier, prime minister of God, builder, carpenter and astrologer.

His education must have been excellent, for he seemed to possess all ten talents of his time, and it turned out that he used most of them. It is clear that he was an Egyptian scientist of his time, and a writer, whose inventions were noted.

As a builder, he was one of the greatest of his timedesigning and directing the construction of the stepped pyramid of Saqqara.

As a physician, who is said to have had a great reputation, he was the chief medical officer of his day, treating thousands of people. Workers were sickened and injured during the construction of this great pyramid at Saqqara, as he is believed to have been in a unique position to enunciate the mechanisms of injury production. He understood that a good worker must be in good health.

It seems that since ancient times it has been known that workers must be in good health to carry out their work efficiently, today the laws protect these matters.