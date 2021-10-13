Who is Hazel, daughter Julia Roberts sent to the festival

Back to Saturday 10 July. Red carpet, in Cannes 2021, by Flag Day by Sean Penn. All eyes are on the front row: the director / star protagonist and Dylan. The daughter who is the absolute protagonist in the film (with him as her father also in fiction) …

But never stop at the first row. Just a little further back, on the film’s red carpet, there are Daniel Moder and Hazel. Father and daughter too. Missing mom Julia Roberts.

Cannes 2021: family festival

After all, at Cannes 2021, on and off the screen, only generations have been seen in comparison. Parents and children. Fathers (especially) and sons / daughters … From Annette to Lingui, from Flag Day to Three floors, from Tout s’est bien passé to Petrov’s Flu, from The croisade And Titane. But also The French Dispatch, where all are “children” of the publisher / founder of the newspaper, played by Bill Murray …

Families on the red carpet, even ghost format

And on the red carpet we admired Charlotte Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, Dylan Penn with dad Sean, Tim Roth with Michael Cormac… Tilda Swinton and Honor… When they were alone, the boys were always accompanied by their father’s “ghost”: Jack and Mercedes Kilmer by their father Val Kilmer. Iris Law from the absence / presence of dad Jude …

Pretty Hazel

Hazel is 16 and the daughter of Pretty Woman and Daniel, director of photography for Flag Day. With Julia Roberts they met and fell in love while filming The Mexican, in 2000. The wedding came on July 4, 2002. On November 28, 2004, Hazel and Phinnaeus were born. Three years, Herry was born.

Hazel at 16 and with the ponytail found herself on the red carpet of the film, next to dad. Sent by her mother to replace her on the Montée des Marches where she took off her shoes in 2016 …

Hazel and dad

Hazel much more shy than mom was hand in hand with dad the whole time. This is really his first official appearance. Mom and dad have always kept her and the brothers out of the spotlight, in fact. Just like Dylan and Hopper, Sean Penn’s children, Hazel and her siblings grew up far from Hollywood. “None of my children brag about being Julia Roberts’ son. My daughter never wants to say who her mother is, even “…

Daniel Moder the man who changed Julia Roberts’ life

When they met, on the set of the film Julia was shooting with Brad Pitt, Daniel Moder was still married to his first wife. Julia had gotten over the shock of her flash wedding with country singer Layle Lovett. For Daniel’s sake he left Benjamin Bratt, the companion who was by his side when he won the Oscar for Erin Brockovich.

Hazel today is Laxmi

In 2009, Julia converted to Hinduism. Follower of the guru Neem Karoli Baba (Maharaj-ji), he also changed the name of his children, giving them those of Hindu deities. Herry became Krishna Balram, Phinnaeus is Ganeshv. Hazel became Laxmi. The goddess of light, abundance, luck, beauty and fertility …

Pretty and radiant on the red carpet …

