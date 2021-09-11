Who is Keanu Reeves’ father? Private life of the Matrix star and John Wick

The next two years will be very full of Keanu Reeves. In fact, we will see the beloved Hollywood performer in three highly anticipated flagship films of the next seasons: John Wick – Chapter 4 by Chad Stahelski, Matrix 4 by Lana Wachowski and finally the branded adaptation Netflix of his first comic, BRZRKR.

One of the aspects contributed the most to making Reeves famous it was his affability, an honest, pure and direct kindness that comes from difficult life experiences and from truly heartbreaking moments lived by the actor, now an icon of action cinema thanks to many interpretations and a truly immeasurable love for martial arts.

For the uninitiated, however, Reeves is of Canadian descent and was actually born in Lebanon, in Beirut, in 1964. The question is: how come Keanu Reeves was born in Lebanon, thousands of miles away from Canada? We find the answer in the figure of the star’s father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves Jr, American geologist of English, native Hawaiian, Chinese, Portuguese, French and even Italian origins. Father met Reeves mother, Patricia Taylor, in the Lebanese capital, where the latter was a dancer. They fell in love immediately and decided to get married shortly after, when they realized they were waiting for Keanu, that Patricia wanted to give birth in Lebanon.

Only Keanu and his mother arrived in Canada in 1966, when Patricia separated from Samuel Reeves.