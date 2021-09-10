Who is Tayler Holder? Biography and curiosities about the tiktoker

Beautiful, indeed beautiful. But also good at singing for example. Tayler Holder is one of the American superstars of TikTok. More than 17 million people follow him on the platform (this is his profile). But who is Tayler? What don’t you know about him? Today we tell you all the curiosities about one of the most famous tiktokers in the world.

Tayler Holder was born on August 17, 1997 in Alvarado, Texas. He lived there until he turned 18, along with his parents Monte and Wendy. With him were also his older brother Trever and sister (adoptive). At the age of 18, Tayler moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams. Which? Those of becoming a star on social media. In fact, since 2014 he started publishing on Musical.ly.

In 2020 he joined the Hype House and his career has officially turned, but at the end of the year he decided to leave home to go and live alone. Tayler is also very good at singing. Her first single, Who I Am, he died in 2017. He has also had experiences in the world of acting. In fact, he played the character of Luke in the series Dirt.

Who is Tayler Holder? All the curiosities about him!

Any other curiosities about him? He practiced motocross since the age of 3. It has numerous tattoos: some Roman numerals (837) on the chest, an hourglass and a rose on the arm. With his best friend he also has the same tattoos, which translate to “brotherhood”. He has a dog, Kia, who also had an Instagram profile.

Tayler is also a real one playboy. In the past he was engaged to cheerleader Kaylyn Slevin and the influencer Sommer Ray (the end of the story with the latter was particularly painful: he was accused of cheating on her). From July 2020 he has been attending with Charly Jordan. Their story, for now, continues at full speed.













