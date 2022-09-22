Who is the actor they point to as Jennifer Aniston’s secret boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the most coveted women in Hollywood. Ever since she played Rachel Green on the most famous sitcom of all time, friendsconquered hundreds of hearts around the world, including that of Brad Pittwho is considered the great love of his life.

However, the marriage between the actress and the blonde did not work and ended in the worst way after five years of marriage. Apparently the star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cheated on her and left for Angelina Joliewith whom he later formed a family for 12 years.

Jennifer Aniston’s new love.

At that time Jennifer Aniston tried his luck in love but no one lasted in time. In 2011 she started dating actor and director Justin Theroux, whom he married in 2015. But after almost seven years of love they divorced. Since then she has not met another partner, at least until now.

A few weeks ago, the rumor began to circulate that the actress would have been bitten by the love bug again. A source close to her assured Woman’s day that she would have started an affair with the actor Jon Ham.

As they assured in the aforementioned medium, Jennifer Aniston and his partner would have fallen in love while they are working on the third season of the Apple TV + series The Morning Show, to which Hamm joins.

“They have crossed paths before, but she has always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there is no doubt that Jon is completely captivated by Jenn,” revealed the anonymous source. In addition, the same person assured that they are very in love and who were having several secret dates.