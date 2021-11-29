who spills the beans, it’s over for the president – Libero Quotidiano





Carlo Nicolato November 29, 2021

The Washington Post is sure, Joe Biden will run again in the 2024 elections, his closest collaborators assure him. News of a few days ago of course, but it is only right to take it up again in the context of the article we are writing as also a donkey, which is not one of those trained in the thought of the statements of the most talked about newspaper to the president, a clumsy to hide the truth that corresponds to the ‘quite the opposite, namely that in the White House there is some concern that Biden will not even manage to close his first four years of mandate with dignity. In fact, why should the Dems think of applying now, three years in advance, a run-down octogenarian with a current consensus to the minimum terms (36%)?





The Dems obviously aren’t crazy, at least not all of them, and not even in their worst nightmares have they ever thought of such a thing, but there are two main reasons for their tip to the Washington Post: the first is that, alas, the president has started. to miss a lot more seriously than one could optimistically expect, the second is that such a rapid physical and mental decline would not be a problem if Kamala Harris, the real disappointment of the presidential ticket, the vacuum tire, was not as a bench ready to replace him. with an even lower consensus than that of his boss (28%). After all, it was known that Joe Biden was old, that he was a bit original as well, but above all the whole world knew of his inclination: “I ‘ma gaffe machine,” he said of himself at the beginning of the last election campaign. It was well known in the upper echelons of the party that for the first months Bianca was forced to never take the initiative without first “warning”, and to follow strictly the protocol The conservative senator imposed on him. Jim Risch even ventured in the White House there was a “puppeteer”, that is, a puppeteer who manipulated the strings of the doting president and who once finished the daily theater put the puppet himself in a closet.





THE PUPPETMAN – The problem, however, is that then Pinocchio suddenly rebelled against his Fire Eater and started doing his own thing, with the head we know but even worse. He began with a few tears in the protocol, to answer (badly) the unforeseen questions of the journalists, to take too much initiative, in short, triggering gaffes and fools one after the other. We have all seen the apex, but above all she felt it with two senses out of five, the Duchess of Cornwall, better known as Camilla, who probably still laughs in horror at that famous long fart. Less amused must certainly be the more severe Queen Elizabeth whom Biden has disrespected since his first meeting last summer when he showed up in front of her with sunglasses, looking more like a retired CIA agent than the US president in office. In short, you do not do Joe, with a queen then, but someone pointed out that even his predecessor, and Obama before him, has never been too delicate with the English royal family. True, but there is a substantial difference and Trump himself remarked in unsuspecting times: «When I say something that might seem like a gaffe, it is because I wanted to say it. When Biden says something stupid, it’s because he’s stupid. ‘ It is not Alzheimer’s clear, when about ten days ago he underwent a ritual colonoscopy, his attending physician assured that the head president is fine, as if in Biden there was a close relationship between the colon and the brain. It is, more than anything else, that the 80 years are a watershed for everyone, there are those who lose hits before and those after. He started losing them earlier. In mid-September during a press conference talking about the famous AUKUS he referred to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as “that guy over there”, evidently the name had just escaped him. Just a few days ago, while the “journalists” were laughing at the improvised speech on Peppa Pig by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to an audience of entrepreneurs, Biden was enchanted as if hypnotized in front of the “hunchback” on which he simply had to read about the increase in gas prices and the supply chain crisis. “End of quote” the dazed president read and repeated like a parrot, all that was needed was that he also cited the periods and commas. During his speech at Arlington National Cemetery he said he had “adopted the attitude” of Satchel Paige, the “great negro, at the time pitcher in the Negro leagues” by setting off the red alert in the emergency room of the politically correct disguised as ” fact-checkers “: the video is fake, Biden didn’t say” nigger “, or maybe he did, but just a little.





THE HELP – The same rescue went out to defend his memorable sleeps on the most delicate institutional occasions, such as at Cop26 for example: he was simply concentrating, it is his typical attitude. But now even the White House knows that this is not the case. Were it just naps, harmless gases and tricks on the queen you could even laugh at it, the Times last year compared him to Mr. Magoo. But until proven otherwise, the US president is also the most powerful man in the world and his gaffes can become risky, highly explosive. On Taiwan, for example, he said a series of nonsense of such gravity that the White House was forced to systematically deny them in real time to avoid imponderable consequences. The president once asserted that the US has an agreement that pledges to defend the island militarily should it be attacked. Which is not true, there is no treaty about it. A few days ago he argued that Taiwan is an “independent state”, when the US has never even bothered to officially recognize it. What to do then, the White House ask? A medical certificate would be enough to put it aside, but then it would be Kamala’s turn. Better keep Mr. Magoo.