Who takes the penalties at PSG? Galtier’s focus

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier spoke about the hierarchy of penalty takers before the match against Lille on Sunday evening. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos can have their say, according to him, in addition to Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Kylian Mbappe or Neymar? So who is Paris Saint-Germain’s number one shooter for penalties? Before the meeting against Lille this weekend, Parisian coach Christophe Galtier admitted that the hierarchy of shooters was “evolving, because it depends on who is on the field at that time.”

On the previous day, the established order was clear. “Number one shooter Kylian, number two shooter Ney, explained Galtier. Afterwards, there is the interpretation of the order. What happens when there is a second penalty? Nothing happened It was very short. There was a discussion, an exchange, between Ney and Kylian. And from the moment Ney felt like shooting him, Kylian let him shoot.”

“It’s up to my players to be smart”

It is not said, above all, that the hierarchy is the same at all meetings, even if the French coach has not detailed the criteria taken into account to determine the order of the shooters. “There can be Lionel Messi, there can be Sergio Ramos too, who is a very good penalty taker,” added the PSG manager.

“There is what I want in the preparation for the match and which must be respected, and then there is the reality of the match and the moment, also recognized Galtier. There are match situations, in which the coach is a long way off, and it’s up to my players to be smart and know when you can give a partner a present or step aside so that another partner can gain confidence when taking a penalty.”

For the meeting against Lille, Sunday at 8:45 p.m., Christophe Galtier however refused to reveal what the order of the shooters would be. “The players will know,” said the Parisian coach with a smile.