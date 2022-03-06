Who wants to be a millionaire? leads, Yélamo vs. Keira and Idol Kids

Saturday night with the return to prime time fromfrom the anonymous edition of Who wants to be a millionaire?presented bywhich was made with an 11.2% audience share and was followed by 1,488,000 people. They are not data to shoot rockets, but enough to lead.

Second place went to the sixth night, again with the invasion of Ukraine as the dominant theme. The program of debates on current affairs that they lead Jose Yelamo and Veronica Sanz, garnered 9.8% and 950,000 viewers. Very good data despite the fact that it lost follow-up compared to 11.5% last Saturday when it also exceeded one million viewers.

On the 1the report of Weekly report was followed by 1,147,000 and signed 8.4% of Compartir. Then the cinema with breaking the rulesstarring Keira Knightleyentertained 1,007,000 viewers, 7.6% of the audience.

Lazy night, again, for Idol Kids on Telecinco. The talent of children, presented by Jesus Vazquez, did not exceed 944,000 fans and signed an 8% quota. It dropped one point compared to last week when it was installed on Saturday night to replace Deluxe Saturday which was moved to Friday, with dismal results.

movie night in Fourwith The flightinterested 960,000 viewers and scored 7.9%.

In the afternoon, Live lifefrom the hand of emma garcia,

added an average of 1,288,000 viewers and a 12.3% share in Telecinco. In the morning, socialite recorded one million viewers and 12.1% of Compartir for Maria Patino.

As for the news, one more Saturday, Antenna 3 News 1 with Matias Prats and Monica Carrillo it was the most watched -in addition to the most followed program of the day- with 2,467,000 viewers and a 21.8% share.