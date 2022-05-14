NewsUS

Who were the Black Panthers, the radical group of the late 1960s in the US that still has members in prison

For nearly half a century, he has lived behind bars in a New Jersey prison. Now, at 85 years old, he will breathe freedom again.

The Supreme Court of that state announced this week that it decided to release Sundiata Acolithe oldest remaining incarcerated former member of the Black Panthers, the controversial left-wing group that advocated for black minority rights in the late 1960s.

Acoli had been eligible for parole for 29 years, but every time his lawyers asked for it, he was denied.

He was systematically considered a “public threat”, despite the fact that his health, the years and various medical and psychiatric reports suggested otherwise.

