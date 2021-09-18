Why Bitcoin will thrive during the next recession

Should you invest in Bitcoin today? These are the four surprising reasons why Bitcoin (BTC) could be a great tool to survive and thrive during the next recession

The stock market has seen an extraordinary rally over the past 18 months and many analysts and industry experts agree that at the moment stock prices are skyrocketing a correction or a crash is on the way.

We don’t know when or in what form the next recession will come. But we know that there are different ways to prepare today than in the past. The old proven way to overcome a recession is through high quality cash and dividend stocks with solid balance sheets. This method remains a great option, but so is investing in Bitcoin (BTC).

That’s why Bitcoin, the best asset in the world for the past decade, is also one of the best ways to fight a recession.

1. Bitcoin was created in response to the financial crisis

Bitcoin formed in the crucible of the United States Great Recession. In response to the widespread failure of the traditional financial system, the anonymous founders of Bitcoin aimed to create a currency that people could trust and that operated without the intervention of third parties. They have managed to create a non-fungible store of value independent of any sovereign nation.

2. Bitcoin is inherently diversified

A US dollar in China is the same as a US dollar in France. But it is still the official currency of the United States, which means it has all the pros and cons of the US economy. In addition, in many countries it can be difficult to obtain, hold and use in a capacity other than money.

Bitcoin is inherently diversified because it is not subject to the gain or loss of an economy. Rather, it represents boundless wealth.

As we saw in 2008, recessions can spread to countries with shared economic interests. Although the United States, the European Union, Japan and many other developed countries faced an economic recession in 2008, many of the world’s developing countries actually expanded from 2007 to 2009.

Outside of macro trends, the Bitcoin price it can vary based on regulation, environmental concerns, government crackdowns on mining, changes in institutional adoption, or a variety of factors. But again, these factors occur on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that Bitcoin’s value is not vulnerable to a single event.

For example, the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) is cracking down on cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase as it attempts to regulate cryptocurrency-related financial products. This news has a direct effect on the Coinbase share price. News like this can also shift the price of Bitcoin, but to a lesser extent, because the future of Bitcoin does not depend on the regulatory policy of a nation, even the United States.

3. Bitcoin is a secure and globally transferable deposit of wealth

Bitcoin’s value comes from its scarcity, security and transferability. Like gold, Bitcoin has typical characteristics of a commodity, in the sense that it has value regardless of how the economy is doing. Unlike a stock, its rally isn’t directly the result of strong industry winds, technology advantages, innovation, financial discipline, or a great management team. Rather, it has value in both economic expansions and contractions.

While it is true that Ethereum (ETH) has more practical applications than Bitcoin and potentially more bullish, Bitcoin is in a better position to function during a recession.. Its purpose is not focused on growing smart contracts, non-fungible tokens, or other practical use cases for blockchain technology. Rather, Bitcoin’s purpose is as a store of value.

4. The total supply of Bitcoin is limited and the added supply is decreasing

Bitcoin gains a lot of credibility from the fact that its algorithm has stood the test of time. Since its inception in 2008, the Bitcoin protocol has consistently adjusted supply ensuring that the pace of Bitcoin mining remains constant and that the additional supply per mined block decreases over time.

Computing power represents the demand for Bitcoin. Of course, it has increased. But unlike the effects of multiple sawmills on the lumber market or drilling activity on the oil and gas supply, the amount of computing power involved is irrelevant and does not affect supply in any way.

Bitcoin is built to last

If we compare the attributes of Bitcoin with those of other fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, it is clear that Bitcoin is tailor-made to be an asset worth owning during a recession. However, there is a good chance that Bitcoin could underperform Ethereum in the long term, as well as several alternative tokens with more upside.

Ultimately Bitcoin remains a good investment option with less risk than other cryptocurrencies and a great tool to thrive during the next recession.

