Why didn’t Jennifer Lawrence finish high school?

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved and talented actresses and producers in Hollywood and at 32 years of age she has managed to establish herself in the cinematographic world thanks to her roles in films such as “Mother”, the saga of “The Hunger Games”, the recent ” Don’t look up”, among many others.

However, the artist revealed the reasons why she could not finish high school.

The interpreter of Katniss Everdeen began acting at a very young age, but to get to show business she had to start working as a model. However, Jennifer Lawrence had a lot of problems getting along with her work as a model, her dreams as an actress and all the problems or difficulties that she had to face in her house.

The actress recently promoted her movie “Causeway” at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) and at a press conference she talked about her adolescence and all the problems she had to face when she was very young. Even Jennifer Lawrence claimed that she never managed to graduate from high school.

Jennifer Lawrence was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and at the age of 14, managed to convince her parents to let her pursue acting. But her desire to be an actress was not the only thing that influenced her to stop studying. Lawrence had problems in her childhood due to her hyperactivity and her anxiety, which did not allow him to fit in with her classmates.

“I left home when I was 14 years old. My relationship with home was always very complicated,” Lawrence said at the Toronto Film Festival. When the actress was 14 years old, and while she was on a family vacation in New York City, she was discovered on the street by a talent agent who arranged an audition for her.

Her mother was unwilling to allow her daughter to pursue an acting career, however she briefly moved with her family to New York to host some auditions.

Lawrence attended various auditions while at the same time working as a model. She then traveled to Los Angeles and continued to appear in various auditions.

At that time she decided to drop out of school and pursue her dream as an actress. Her first big break came in 2006 when she was part of the series “Company Town”, and in 2008 she participated in the drama film The Burning Plain, a drama narrated in choral film format and starring Kim Basinger and Charlize. Theron.

Lawrence received positive reviews for her role and even won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best emerging actress at the Venice Film Festival.

(With information from El Universal)