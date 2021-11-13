Why do cats accompany us to the bathroom? Even so they show us their affection – Corriere.it

This photo was taken yesterday morning in the bathroom of the house: you can easily imagine where I was sitting and why. I don’t think I’m the only one who finds himself, shortly after leaving bed, in such a situation. Cats often love to wake up the humans they live with – sometimes far too early, as we all have -, and they certainly love to accompany them once they wake up. It’s a kind of verification, confirmation of a relationship of coexistence that needs to be renewed every day. From the point of view of the cat (and the dog), our night’s rest is completely incomprehensible. No animal sleeps that long and uninterrupted: only we do. Accustomed to alternating sleep and wakefulness and not finding a big difference between a daytime walk and a nighttime walk, between breakfast and a midnight snack, the cat must attend this strange exclusively human ritual every evening that makes us suddenly abandon the upright position to freeze in a position that we practically never assume when we are awake, and literally disappear from existence for seven, eight or more hours. It must seem really absurd to him. This is why the next morning, and therefore every morning, is as if the world was rising again, regaining its balance, repopulate itself to return as it should be in the cat’s mind: a place where a certain number of humans share existence with a certain number of other animals.

Otto is paradigmatic in this: he always manages to be present when I wake up, and there is no way to push him away (not even a reason, after all) at least until I go downstairs to make coffee. But also the other cats, in turns or in groups, do not behave differently: at most, they are less habitual or less constant than Otto. In the photo with him is Sergio, but Jefferson often appears in the bathroom; more rarely Lola or Laura (females seem to be more independent and less cuddly, but maybe that’s just an impression). The stop in the bathroom becomes like this an opportunity to get together and make sure each other is okay. Curiously – but even this, if you think about it, is typically feline – not all of our cats rub or ask for cuddles, and, when they do, after a while in any case they stop: but they don’t go away, and instead remain motionless. waiting for me to be the first to leave the room. After all, cats they master the art of waiting like few others: and within this morning wait they express all their affection. Enjoying it is a real privilege.