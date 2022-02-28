Why won’t the US send troops to Ukraine? 1:21

Washington (CNN) — Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine has met universal condemnation from Western powers.

Sanctions against Russia and aid to Ukraine have come from many directions. But putting troops on the ground in Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, is a line the United States and other Western allies have been unwilling to cross.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday that the Biden administration “has made it clear” that the US will not “put the boots on the ground”.

“We are not going to endanger US troops,” he said.

But what other factors prevent US troops from entering Ukraine? This is what you should know:

Why doesn’t the United States send troops to Ukraine?

Although the US has condemned Russia’s actions at every opportunity, President Joe Biden has gone to great lengths to make it clear that US forces will not enter Ukraine and confront Russia directly.

Why is that? As Biden told NBC News earlier this month: “It’s going to be a world war when the Americans and Russia start shooting at each other.” In other words, the entry of the United States into the conflict has the potential to trigger a global war.

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a CNN national security and military analyst, told What Matters on Sunday: “The key to diplomacy is to limit the potential for war. While the current illegal Russian invasion war in Ukraine is tragic, chaotic and devastating, it remains a regional conflict.

“If NATO or the US were to send troops to Ukraine to help them fight the Russians, the dynamic would change to a multinational conflict with potential global implications due to the nuclear power status of both the US and Russia. That’s why the US and NATO — and other nations around the world — are trying to influence Ukraine’s success and Russia’s defeat by providing other support,” Hertling said.

What about US troops in Europe?

The United States has deployed thousands of troops across Europe, both before and during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US threatens to send more troops to Eastern Europe

CNN’s Barbara Starr reported Sunday that more than 4,000 US Army soldiers who were deployed to Europe on a temporary basis will now have their tour of duty extended, most likely by several weeks, as part of the US effort. to reassure Eastern European allies during the current crisis.

But those troops are not there to fight the Russians.

US forces “are not and will not be involved in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said from the White House on Thursday.

Rather, US troops are tasked with defending “our NATO allies and reassuring those allies in the east. As I have made clear, the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power,” Biden added.

Is there a scenario in which the United States directly confronts Russia?

Ukraine borders NATO member countries such as Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. If Russia were to threaten one of these countries, the United States, along with France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the rest of the 30-member NATO alliance, would be bound by Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty to respond.

Article 5 guarantees that the resources of the entire alliance can be used to protect any member nation. The first and only time it was invoked was after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US; as a result, NATO allies joined the invasion of Afghanistan.

Will US troops help create a no-fly zone in Ukraine?

The United States will not put American pilots in the air to create a no-fly zone in Ukraine, Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday.

The Biden administration’s stance on keeping US forces out of Ukraine means “we are also not going to put US troops in the air, but we will work with the Ukrainians to give them the ability to defend themselves,” he said.

While some Ukrainian officials have called on NATO countries to “close the sky” over Ukraine, establishing a no-fly zone would put the United States in direct contact with the Russian military, something the White House has made clear that not interested in doing.

How else does the US help Ukraine?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that he had authorized $350 million in new US military assistance to Ukraine.

“Today, as Ukraine bravely and proudly fights Russia’s brutal and unprovoked attack, I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President, an unprecedented third presidential withdrawal of up to $350 million for immediate Ukraine defense support. Ukraine,” the top US diplomat said in a statement.

Previous withdrawals have been $60 million and $250 million, bringing the total over the past year to more than $1 billion, according to an administration official.

In addition, Blinken announced Sunday that the United States will send nearly $54 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help those affected by the Russian invasion.

How has the US punished Russia?

In a word, sanctions.

The United States and Western countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia, targeting its banking, aerospace and technology sectors. These sanctions enact penalties in multiple sectors, including:

– Asset freeze for the largest banks

– Debt and equity restrictions on critical mining, transportation and logistics companies

– A large-scale effort to close off access to critical technology for key Russian military and industrial sectors

On Friday, the United States, along with the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced that it would impose sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

And on Saturday, the US and the European Commission, along with France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Canada, announced they would expel certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the highly secure network that connects thousands of financial institutions across the globe. everyone.

What would be the new sanctions for Russia?

“Sanctions, blockades, economic influence, building alliances against Putin’s actions and at the same time supplying Ukraine with weapons and other aid will hopefully prevent escalation and unintended global consequences,” Hertling said. .

What does public opinion say?

Americans are wary of US intervention in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to polls conducted in the run-up to Russia’s invasion.

In an AP-NORC poll, only 26% of Americans believe the US should play a significant role in the Russia-Ukraine situation. About half, 52%, said they should play a minor role and another 20% said they should play no role. A third of Democrats (32%) and 22% of Republicans wanted the US to play a major role. Independents were more likely to say that the United States should play no role; 32% felt that way, compared to 22% of Republicans and 14% of Democrats.

What comes next?

Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday that the United States “hasn’t taken anything off the table” when asked about sanctions against the Russian energy sector, which so far has not happened.

“We’re ramping up as the Russians are ramping up, so there’s more to come,” he told Bash.

US and European officials have discussed applying sanctions to Russia’s central bank, an unprecedented step for an economy the size of Russia. Thomas-Greenfield didn’t give a precise time for that, but said: “This is happening very, very fast.”

The scale of central bank sanctions is still being discussed and could have an even bigger impact than officials have telegraphed, CNN’s Phil Mattingly reported.