THE BIGGEST names in Hollywood will perform at this year’s Met Gala.

One star missing out on the biggest red carpets of the year is Zendaya, and her fans are curious as to why the star couldn’t make it to the 2022 Met Gala.

Why isn’t Zendaya at the 2022 Met Gala?

During an interview with Extra, Zendaya gave details on whether or not she would be attending the 2022 Met Gala.

On April 21, 2022, the Euphoria actress said, “I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I’ll be working.”

“Your girl has to work and do some movies… I’ll be playing tennis… I’ll be back eventually though.”

To wrap up the interview, the star joked with fans, saying, “I’ll keep delivering in other ways.”

2022 will mark the second time Zendaya has had to break the news to fans that she won’t be at the red carpet show.

The star did not attend the 2021 Met Gala due to scheduling conflicts with Euphoria.

“I’ll be at Euphoria,” Zendaya told Extra TV ahead of the 2021 big show.

“My fans are going to be very upset with me. Unfortunately I will not be able to attend because I will be working for Euphoria.

She further revealed, “I have my free time to come here and do this Venice. [Film Festival] experience, which has been very, very special.

2019 was the last time the Spider-Man actress appeared at Vogue’s Met Ball.

For the 2019 theme Camp: Notes on Fashion, Zendaya donned a Cinderella-style ball gown and was accompanied by her stylist, Law Roach.

When is Met Gala 2022?

The Met Gala is on Monday May 2nd and the theme is Gilded Glamour.

The event is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and guests are expected to arrive around 5:30 pm with parties going on late into the night.

Regarding the theme of the 2022 edition, Vogue stated: “The 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to embody the greatness, and perhaps the dichotomy, of Gilded Age New York.”

“The period…was one of unprecedented prosperity, cultural change, and industrialization, when both skyscrapers and fortunes seemingly arose overnight.”

Who organizes Met Gala 2022?

When The Met broke the news of the event’s theme, fashion sleuths wondered who would host the big show.

From its statement on social media, the institute revealed: “Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue their roles as honorary co-chairs of the event, following last September’s benefit for part one of the ‘In America’ exhibition.” .⁣».

“The #CostumeInstituteBenefit returns May 2 with Co-Chairs Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

Regina, Blake and Ryan were previous guests who will take on the roles of co-chairs for the event.

Lin-Manuel is not only on this year’s committee, but he will also be making his Met Ball debut during the evening’s red carpet.