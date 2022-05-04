Entertainment

Why Jessica Biel replaced Elisabeth Moss in ‘Candy’ on Hulu and how it changed everything [Exclusive]

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Elisabeth Moss was attached to Candy when Hulu first released news about the true crime drama in December 2020. However, as the story evolved, in October 2021, Jessica Biel became an executive producer to play the housewife of the decade. 1980, Candy Montgomery. In an exclusive interview, creator and producer Nick Antosca revealed why the change happened and how it affected the final product.

Elisabeth Moss signed to Hulu’s ‘Candy’

In December 2020, Hulu dropped the news that The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss would star and executive produce the true crime drama about Candy Montgomery. She noted to Deadline that she was set to play an “anti-hero,” which would be a stark contrast to her role as June Osborne. Moss previously worked with producer and Candy creator Robin Veith in Crazy men. In Candy, I would play the housewife who did everything right. She had a beautiful house, two children, and a good husband. Montgomery even carefully planned her adventure, so no one would get hurt. However, Moss never got to act on the series.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 12 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“I believe in love”: Kim Kardashian in love with Pete Davidson, admits that she wants to marry one more time

14 seconds ago

Cyrano Review: Peter Dinklage stars in the most surreal version you’ve seen on the big screen

2 mins ago

Billie Eilish announces climate event in London

4 mins ago

When Cantinflas was a Miss Universe jury and fell in love with a contestant

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button