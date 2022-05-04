Why Jessica Biel replaced Elisabeth Moss in ‘Candy’ on Hulu and how it changed everything [Exclusive]

Elisabeth Moss was attached to Candy when Hulu first released news about the true crime drama in December 2020. However, as the story evolved, in October 2021, Jessica Biel became an executive producer to play the housewife of the decade. 1980, Candy Montgomery. In an exclusive interview, creator and producer Nick Antosca revealed why the change happened and how it affected the final product.

‘Candy’: Jessica Biel | Hulu

Elisabeth Moss signed to Hulu’s ‘Candy’

In December 2020, Hulu dropped the news that The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss would star and executive produce the true crime drama about Candy Montgomery. She noted to Deadline that she was set to play an “anti-hero,” which would be a stark contrast to her role as June Osborne. Moss previously worked with producer and Candy creator Robin Veith in Crazy men. In Candy, I would play the housewife who did everything right. She had a beautiful house, two children, and a good husband. Montgomery even carefully planned her adventure, so no one would get hurt. However, Moss never got to act on the series.

Why did Elisabeth Moss leave ‘Candy’ on Hulu?

In an exclusive interview with Candy producer Nick Antosca, Showbiz Cheat Sheet learned that Elisabeth Moss left Candy on Hulu due to scheduling conflicts. However, the real crime drama continued with Jessica Biel, and you can’t imagine anyone else like Candy Montgomery.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/LTbM06Ds42s?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“What’s meant to be is meant to be, and I can’t imagine anyone but Jessica playing it now,” Antosca explained. “It was a dream to work with her and an amazing producer. The Handmaid’s Tale is shooting at the same time. Once we got to the set and started, it seemed like it could never have been anyone else. But Jessica transformed and it was a dream to work with her. She is Candy.

Moss acts, directs and produces The Handmaid’s Tale. He also stars in and directs Apple TV+’s the bright girlswhich was also filmed during Sweets production timeline.

Timothy Simons Almost Forgot What Jessica Biel Looked Like Outside of ‘Candy’ Production

The actor who plays Jessica Biel’s on-screen husband, Pat Montgomery, forgot what he looked like in real life. Timothy Simons remembers seeing Biel in costume, hair and makeup so often that he forgot she was Jessica Biel.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/_z4x1PDv51E?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I would go for a month just seeing [Biel] in the glasses and this permed curly wig. And then every once in a while she’d come out and I’d be like, ‘Oh, sure, you’re not a late ’70s Texas mom. I would almost completely forget what she is like. And then she walked in; I’d be like, ‘Oh shit, that’s Jessica Biel.

It seems that Biel ended up perfect for the role of Candy Montgomery, even though Elisabeth Moss signed on for the part first.

Jessica Biel stars Candy when it premieres on Monday, May 9, with the first episode-only release at 9 pm PT/Midnight ET. The remaining four episodes drop every day after the premiere, with the finale dropping on Friday, May 13.

RELATED: Jessica Biel’s ‘Candy’: 1 Producer Spent 20 Years Thinking About ‘Weird Story’ Before Creating True-Crime Drama [Exclusive]