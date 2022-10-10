Why Milly Alcock is the revelation actress of The house of the dragon: from washing dishes to hating fame

The actress

Milly Alcockbefore being crowned as the young

Rhaenyra Targaryens, did not reach the end of the month. At only 22 years old, her life has taken off on the back of the first six chapters of The House of the Dragon (she then takes over from Emma D’Arcy for the adult stage). She has experienced the true magic of the prequel to

Game of Thrones: to go from being a worker without popularity to being on everyone’s lips.

Like her partner Olivia Cooke, she had neither seen the series nor read the books.

George R.R. Martin. All she knew was that it was a huge project, according to the New York Post. “When I got the role I watched all eight seasons in two weeks. It was intense, I became a fan very quickly and I understood why everyone loves the series », she points out in the interview.

For Milly Alcock it was unimaginable to follow in the footsteps of actresses like

Maisie Williamseither

Sophie Turner. She was clear that she wanted to be an actress, but participating in a production of such magnitude was not in her plans. “Those things don’t happen to people like me,” she admitted to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

It never crossed her mind because when she was called on the phone to tell her the news, she was living in her mother’s attic. And because she was dedicated to

Dishwashing in a restaurant. That work was combined with small roles that were insufficient to survive. He debuted at the age of 14 and stood out during his time in creations such as

right, in which she played a teenage misfit. The series, from 2019, had good reviews, as a prelude to what would come later.

“When they told me I had the role, I was in

shock and incredulous. It took me a while to assimilate it, to get excited and to stop thinking that they were going to

dismiss. That lasted until I started pre-production », he explains in an interview. Throughout the shoot she remained fascinated by every detail; her favorite setting was the throne room.

Why Milly Alcock is afraid of fame



Despite the fact that all eyes point to Milly Alcock, in an interview he acknowledged that he does not know if it is the beginning of something or if he will never live up to his

success current. On the one hand, she is terrified that she will never work again, and on the other, she is horrified that she has lost her job.

privacy.

Fame is being a “hard” job for the Australian based in London, as she acknowledged in an interview with NME. “My job is part-time,” she recalls, although the impact does not follow schedules. She tries not to rejoice at her success. «It does not benefit me, it only generates me

anxiety», he maintains.

Milly Alcock, left, as Rhaenyra and Emily Carey as Alicent. /



hbomax



The most exhausting for the young woman are not the press passes, the trips, the interviews, the people who stop her and ask for photos; is to see your

expensive “constantly”, everywhere. “No one should suffer from this. Really, it sucks », she has acknowledged about what she defines as « a difficult space to navigate ». She becomes more confused precisely because of her origins, because she does not have a reference in her family who is dedicated to the artistic world. “I feel

alone and detached from my social circle,” she admits.

That strange feeling of pride for a job well done and sadness at its consequences reminds him of stories where several worlds converge. “It’s opening pandora’s box and looking at yourself in the mirror, like

Alice in Wonderland. It’s very rare », he tries to land in the interview.

What were the problems of The house of the dragon



To get to the scenes that stun fans of

the house of the dragon Y

Game of Thrones, actors have to adapt to extreme measures. Milly Alcock assures, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, that one of the biggest problems was the

fire.

The family that lives among the flames leaves some charred actors. “Since there is no electricity in this world, everything lights up with fire,” says the actress. The set was getting hotter and hotter, and she was “sweating a lot.”

The most difficult scenes for Alcock were those of

special effectslike dragons. “I was alone in the soundstage for three days, in some kind of artificial wind machine,” she complains in an interview with NME. Her face was what disturbed him the most, she debated what expression to put on (if she opened her mouth, the air pressure hit her and she ended up making faces).

Of all the complications, Alcock is clear about the worst: learning the language

High Valyrian. She dedicated hours and hours to it, according to Sensacine. «He was very tired because he had to read the scripts and translate them into the language», he assures.

On the other hand, what for the spectators seems to be the most morbid of the saga of Game of thrones and The house of the dragon, for her it came naturally. The scenes of

sex they flowed. “Although it seems strange, it was not uncomfortable,” he has acknowledged.

What did disturb him was some scenario. There’s a scene in a

brothel that the director, Clare Kilner, made sure it was a surprise. “We didn’t see anything until we started shooting. It was quite shocking.” There were extras who had just met who spent hours making sexual poses. “We felt very clothed because everyone was naked.”

What Rhaenyra Targaryen hides in the Game of Thrones prequel



Everyone imagined that Rhaenyra Targaryen was going to drink from her descendant

Daenerys (Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones). It was too obvious, so Alcock noticed other women. “There are similarities in morals, but the two characters see the world very differently,” he clarifies in an interview with the New York Post.

Instead, he was inspired by two other sources that have nothing to do with the saga. One is

Cate Blanchett in

Elizabeth: the golden agewhere he plays the

queen elizabeth i, a woman who learns to control her passions and defend her kingdom. The other is

Audrey Hepburn in

Holidays in Romeanother princess who escapes her busy schedule to enjoy her freedom.

“Rhaenyra is the combination of those two women. She is

witty Y

cheeky, but he has to constantly act and live up to that royal role. Instead, under the surface, she’s uncomfortable in her skin,” Alcock describes.

The character is complicated, tense, hides his secrets and his desire to explore. “He wants them to see her,” says the actress, and justifies that there are two men who give her the attention she asks for. Therefore, Rhaenyra Targaryen plays to feel that they have power over her, and also exercises her authority over them.