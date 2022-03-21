Why Sandra Bullock Movies Might Be ‘Paused’ After ‘The Lost City’

Some actors need years to gain notoriety. Sandra Bullock does not fall into that category. After starting out in Hollywood in the late 1980s, it took her just a few years to find her way to the big screen. Bullock was on his way to certified stardom after 1994 Speedand hits like miss Sympathy, the blind side, Gravityand bird box Following.

Bullock is a box office force who can pick and choose his projects, but pressing pause could be his next option. If recent comments of hers are to be believed, The lost City it could be one of her last jobs as an actress for a while.

Sandra Bullock wants to ‘pause’ acting to clean out her basement

Although he apparently has his choice of roles, Bullock plans to slow down on his acting roles.

In a profile for CBS Sunday Morning, Bullock revealed to Tracy Smith that he plans to “pause” his screen acting work:

“Right now, work in front of the camera needs to pause.”

When Smith asked Bullock how long her acting hiatus would last, Bullock said she wasn’t sure and that it’s more about how she feels than a set schedule. She also admitted that her basement cleaning regimen is a factor in her decision.

“I don’t know what a time is,” Bullock said. “I would just like to clean the basement. I have a room where all my shit goes for all the years; I want to go through it and see if I remember anything about it.”

We don’t know about the basement cleanup, but she might be serious about slowing down for now.

Bullock could be serious about walking away from Hollywood

Sandra Bullock says “The Lost City” is her last movie, for now https://t.co/KWDuGt03xb via @Youtube Sandra is my spirit animal. I’m so in this mind space. I love the job, but damn, I love being home with my family. ❤️ — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) March 20, 2022

Time will be the ultimate indicator of the truth about how committed Bullock is to putting her acting career on hiatus. But we have no reason to doubt it.

Bullock’s conversation with Smith took place at the actor’s Walton’s Fancy and Staple cafe in Austin, Texas. Earlier in the interview, Bullock admitted that owning the store is “as rewarding as making movies.”

Plus, she’s always been a bit of a homebody. She doesn’t shy away from facing the big parenting struggles that come with being a mom, and she enjoys co-parenting with her partner Bryan Randall.

As if her upcoming acting schedule, passion for running her business and commitment to being a good mother weren’t enough, Bullock’s story indicates that she has no problem stepping back in Hollywood.

She has paused her acting career in the past.

Sandra Bullock | Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Going out in front of the camera seems to be Bullock’s next move, and he’s never had a problem slowing down his acting schedule before. Given her track record, we wouldn’t be surprised if she took two or three years off.

Bullock has been busy lately. She starred the unforgivable at the end of 2021, and both The lost City and Bullet train should fall in the first half of 2022. But apart from Bullet trainhe has no acting credits in the imminent future, according to his IMDb profile.

after starring the blind side, all about Steveand The proposal in 2009 (and serving as producer on the latter two), Bullock did not star again until 2011 Extremely loud and incredibly close. She then took time off to star in two feature films in 2013.

Another two-year break preceded a busier 2015, and then there was a three-year hiatus before 8 ocean and bird box (who was also an executive producer) in 2018. Bullock backtracked again to her recent burst of creativity in 2021 and 2022.

Bullock has the cache to control his career, and if a project speaks to him, he could go straight in front of the camera sooner rather than later. But she says she’s serious about taking a break, and her credit history indicates how serious she is.