Why Sandra Bullock Movies Might Be ‘Paused’ After ‘The Lost City’

James 14 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

Some actors need years to gain notoriety. Sandra Bullock does not fall into that category. After starting out in Hollywood in the late 1980s, it took her just a few years to find her way to the big screen. Bullock was on his way to certified stardom after 1994 Speedand hits like miss Sympathy, the blind side, Gravityand bird box Following.

Bullock is a box office force who can pick and choose his projects, but pressing pause could be his next option. If recent comments of hers are to be believed, The lost City it could be one of her last jobs as an actress for a while.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What Megan Fox did in Argentina will leave you speechless, here are the details! | Critical Voices – Salta

Monday, March 21, 2022 Megan Denise Fox is an acclaimed American actress and model who …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved