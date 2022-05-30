Why the actress Charlize Theron has been so questioned about the transgender childhood of one of her children

Charlize Theron became a single mother by adoption a few years ago, she adopted a boy and a girl. On March 14, 2012, it was confirmed to the press that she adopted a child named Jackson, who identifies as a woman, as she confirmed. Theron in April 2019, claiming to be proud of the girl. Theron she not only allowed him to, but encouraged him to do so, immediately declaring the child transsexual at age two, and has referred to the child as her daughter ever since.

This has caused some people to criticize the parenting method, believing that it was too early to call the child “my daughter.” The different media outlets took as reference Shiloh, the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. She also had a period in her life where she kept her hair short. She even wanted to be called John for a while.

Anyway Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They didn’t impose anything on their daughter, they let her have short hair, they called her whatever she wanted and they let her wear boy’s clothes quietly, but they didn’t stop referring to her as one of their daughters either. Theronon the contrary, considers herself a bit “too quick” in erasing her son’s childhood and declaring him a girl.

turns out Shiloh went through a phase, and is now happily considered a girl, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They knew how to listen to the girl’s needs. They didn’t make her daughter’s identity public, they didn’t take it out on her, and they let her discuss it in private, even when the media speculated a lot about her daughter being transgender. Many criticized Charlize Theron because she, at a very young and tender age, only 2 years old, defined the gender of the infant.

Image: Instagram Charlize Theron

Criticisms of parenting Charlize Theron they have something to do with her allowing her eldest son to identify as a daughter, this obviously wouldn’t be wrong if it were a choice based on the gender the infant identifies with; but the criticism focuses on the fact that the actress would have been too hasty in sentencing him, instead of giving him time and option for her self-discovery. thing that didn’t happen with Shiloh the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who was allowed to experiment and make a more conscious decision at an older age.