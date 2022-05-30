Entertainment

Why the actress Charlize Theron has been so questioned about the transgender childhood of one of her children

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Charlize Theron became a single mother by adoption a few years ago, she adopted a boy and a girl. On March 14, 2012, it was confirmed to the press that she adopted a child named Jackson, who identifies as a woman, as she confirmed. Theron in April 2019, claiming to be proud of the girl. Theron she not only allowed him to, but encouraged him to do so, immediately declaring the child transsexual at age two, and has referred to the child as her daughter ever since.

This has caused some people to criticize the parenting method, believing that it was too early to call the child “my daughter.” The different media outlets took as reference Shiloh, the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. She also had a period in her life where she kept her hair short. She even wanted to be called John for a while.

Source link

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez violently criticized by the entourage of Justin and Hailey Bieber on social networks!

1 second ago

Alexa Dellanos shines modeling latex pants and a mini top

9 mins ago

The first two chapters of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is more of the same

10 mins ago

Kendall Jenner also succumbs to the loafer craze

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button