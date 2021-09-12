Why won’t Johnny Depp do Pirates of the Caribbean 6? The point of the situation

Pirates of the Caribbean it would never have been Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow: the character of Johnny Depp is one of the main distinctive elements (if not the main one) of the Disney saga, but this was not enough to see him reconfirmed on the occasion of the upcoming reboot of the franchise.

Why, then, has Disney opted for such a radical solution? The first reason that comes to mind is probably the desire to give a clean break with the past: Jack Sparrow is a cumbersome character and, in order to start from scratch, clinging to such a totem would mean risking falling into the mistakes that had sunk the last two chapters of the saga.

No less important were the personal stories of Johnny Depp: the actor has long been involved in a grueling lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the latter’s accusations that speak of violent attitudes held during the marriage. Accusations, those of Amber Heard, which also earned Depp the departure from the other big franchise that relied on him, namely that of Fantastic Beasts.

Of course, for the future never say never, but today the hopes of reviewing Jack Sparrow they are therefore really close to zero. Johnny Depp, however, admitted he doesn’t miss Pirates of the Caribbean.