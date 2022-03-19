Why you get fat in menopause and what to do

Uone of the problems most perceived by menopausal patients is weight gain and above all the change they see in fat distribution in their body. But what happens to our body, why does it change and above all what can be done to counter this trend?

The changes begin before menopause

Meanwhile, it is important to underline that i changes begin already before the last cycle. This is because over the years, above all after fortythe metabolism tends to slow down making us consume fewer calories even just for vital functions, what is called basal metabolism.

Because there is more fat in menopause

With the hormonal changes typical of menopause one is created increased insulin resistance which causes the fat tends to accumulate centrally, that is, trunk and abdomen. But beyond the aesthetic question that leads us to see the “pancetta”, that one share of fat is representative of the visceral one that we do not seebut that’s a lot dangerous.

Because belly fat puts you at risk for cancer

Visceral fat is responsible for diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and of metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, the most recent studies also say that theobesity is a major risk factor for cancer. Indeed there are cancers, especially female ones, the risk of which is significantly increased in obese or overweight patients. This is because the adipose tissue becomes a kind of endocrine organ that produces hormones that stimulate the breast and uterusbut also adipokines and other pro-inflammatory factors that accelerate the processes of carcinogenesis.

Obviously the risk of diabetes increases and also i cholesterol levels with menopause tend to rise by at least 10%further increasing cardiovascular risk.

We learn to observe ourselves even in menopause

Learn to watch body changes during menopause not only from an aesthetic point of view it is an important element for our health.

It is true that if the power supply remains the same, and we continue to consume the same amount of energy with the movement, the balance will only move upwards.

Because you need to change your lifestyle even before menopause

It is essential not to resign, rather to begin to change the lifestyle already from premenopause, so as to arrive at the menopausal transaction without excess pounds. We have to gradually learn to “control” nutrition in quantitative but also qualitative terms.

How to improve nutrition in menopause

The help of a Nutritionist can be very useful able to prepare us a custom plan, but if we want to do it alone we have to reduce the amount of simple sugars and fatsespecially of animal origin which are so harmful.

Better to choose vegetables, seeds, whole carbohydrates, fish. And limit sweets, alcohol and processed foods to a minimum. At this stage of life you also have to consume fruit in moderation because, especially for some types, it is very rich in sugars.

The combinations and also the type of foods we consume and the time of day in which we eat them are important.

Because physical activity is essential

Never before in this age group, however, physical activity plays a fundamental role. Only if we move can we accelerate our basal metabolic rate. We can choose the activity we like most in order to be motivated and persevering. It can be useful go to work on foot, take the stairs, walk as much as possible or ride a bicycle instead of taking a car or public transport. But we also need to learn to spend time at least three times a week to more intense activity for at least one hour.

How to protect the bones

Let’s not forget that this is also the best way to preserve bone mass And prevent osteoporosismuscle mass and therefore efficiency, also counteracting pain and aches.

Leaner: not just an aesthetic question. Here because

Seeing ourselves slim and fit makes us feel good about ourselves and with others. In fact, numerous studies confirm that women who manage not to gain weight during menopause have fewer symptoms but above all they have one better quality of life and better sex life.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

This obviously does not mean that we must deprive ourselves of all the pleasures of the table and live in abstinence, but only that we must pay more attention to having a healthier diet and regular physical activity that will allow us to feel good, see ourselves well. and with others.

Read here all the articles by Dr. Di Pace on iO Donna.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED