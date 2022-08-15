Entertainment

Why Zahara Jolie Pitt is the daughter that Angelina Jolie is most proud of

A few days ago the actress Angelina Jolie was seen dancing in a TikTok video with her daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt at the welcome party to study at Spelman University. This site is traditional for educating only African-American girls and the teaching that is taught in addition to the academic one, is to train its students to get involved in the different cultures of the world and acquire a commitment to positive social change.

This type of work is what has been done Angelina Jolie always for that reason he feels his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt very close to him and very supported in this type of solidarity work. In relation to this, the statements regarding Zahara of her father Brad Pitt when he said: “I’m so proud of her. She is so smart. She is going to flourish even more in college.”

