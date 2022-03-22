Will all the Defenders return in the MCU? – FayerWayer

When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reappeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, those in movie theaters around the world stood up, screamed and clapped. It was the way in which Marvel Studios announced that Daredevil, the most popular character in the Netflix series universe, was coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The blind vigilante’s appearance was brief in the Spider-Man movie and fans were left wanting to see more. From his universe, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), also known as the Kingpin in the comics, also reappeared, and who was the main villain of Hawkeye, the Disney Plus series that starred Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton and that brought the MCU to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

So, we have Daredevil and the Kingpin in the MCU, and a few weeks later, Marvel Studios announces that the fictions it produced in association with Netflix will arrive on the Disney streaming platform: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher and Agents of SHIELD.

Matt Murdock

Let’s take Agents of SHIELD out of the picture for a moment and focus on the rest. If Daredevil and Wilson Fisk were integrated into the MCU, is it possible that Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Cage (Mike Colter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and also The Punisher (John Bernthal) will reappear in the Cinematic Universe?

Kingpin

Jessica Jones’s options

Jessica Jones it was the second Marvel-Netflix show on their list, with the first season premiering the same year as the first season of Daredevil. It was also the second most accepted.

At the time, Krysen Ritter was asked about her possible return in a Screen Rant interview, and she replied, “I would absolutely die to play Jessica again. I had a great time doing it and I love her so much… So if I ever get a chance to put those boots on, I’ll be there in a heartbeat.”

Seeing the lead investigator from Alias ​​Investigation again would be interesting, especially in the context of the MCU and knowing stories linking her path to that of Spider-Man in the comics. For now, the actress has all the willingness to return, it is missing that Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel, move her pieces.

Jessica Jones

We all want The Punisher in the MCU

If there is a Marvel-Netflix character that generates consensus for a return in the MCU, that is The Punishercalled Frank Castle.

The Punisher ran for two seasons on Netflix as a Daredevil spin-off. Played by John Bernthal, his situation is similar to that of Krysten Ritter: he is openly eager to return to her dark outfit and the white skull on her chest.

Like the other characters, Marvel retained the rights to use Castle in any Marvel Studios property after November 2021. If they consider it appropriate, his return is more than possible, but for now they have nothing planned in the short or medium term. term.

Frank Castle

The Heroes for Hire dilemma: Luke Cage, Iron Fist

It could be said that much luke cage What Iron Fist They are the characters that generate the least enthusiasm in the face of a possible return. His series are below the rest in critical evaluation and those comparisons always affected the programs.

But, curiously, with the hero of Harlem and Iron Fist, one thing in particular happens: they share their beginnings with Heroes for Hireone of the most interesting stories in Marvel comics and that involved several characters.

And if they return as protagonists of a series? Marvel has the rights to the characters, but only Mike Colter, the interpreter of Luke Cage, has shown a little interest in returning to the role.

“If something happens, I would love to have a conversation with them (Marvel). But for now, I’m not holding my breath, I’m happy either way, it was a good runColter stated.

Iron Fist and Luke Cage

The reality is that the Marvel-Netflix series are already available on Disney Plus for some countries, what is not clear is if the stories of each of these characters will have continuity, either in new seasons for their respective fictions or if they will give a twist within another production.