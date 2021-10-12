News

Will Chris Hemsworth’s character change costume in the film?

Chris Hemsworth is ready to return as the God of Thunder in the new Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi. After reinventing the character in Ragnarok, the director is ready to bring him back to the screen in a film that will see Jane become Mighty Thor. Thor 4’s villain will be Christian Bale, while our protagonist will change.

But in what way? To clarify this is Mayes C. Rubeo, designer of the costumes of the film, who spoke of the upcoming changes that will be made to the character’s armor. An evolution, that of Thor, which will not only be psychological but also physical therefore. Over time, his costume has become less regal and essential and decidedly more “battle-ready”. And this next film will make all of this even more evident, especially in regards to the color palette.

“I think there are always opportunities to do things differently,” Rubeo said in a recent interview for the Designing Hollywood Podcast. “And obviously, we are conditioned by the script and the situations of the script, and the fact that there are different worlds or different countries, and things like that. Everything comes from every single element of the script. “

It has not therefore been stated which changes precisely the Thor costume will address, but it is clear that Waititi’s script will have a direct impact on Chris Hemsworth’s new clothes. In Avengers: Endgame, if you remember, Thor wore a sleek, minimalist suit that paid homage to his original outfits but had the sensibility of his Ragnarok clothes. Who knows what we can expect this time!

The film will be released in Italy on May 4, 2022. Many are expecting other great news: there are rumors of the debut of a character from the MCU in Thor 4.

