Will Smith and his truth

The relatively late passion with which Smith has embraced social media in his career constitutes yet another narrative experiment. He has become one of the most mentioned celebrities on the Internet, offering fans and followers glimpses of his life on set, willingly accepting bizarre memes, posting splinters on TikTok and video clips destined for viral spread.

He began studying Liza Koshy, who used her success on Vine and YouTube to become an actress and who advised Smith to stop seeking perfection. Social media is based on a perception of authenticity. There is no problem if you miss a few lines or if the lighting in a video for TikTok is not ideal. Smith then started shooting his videos on the iPhone instead of professional equipment. He was inspired by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, who impressed him with the backstories they posted from the set they were engaged on – something unthinkable for the Hollywood that Smith grew up on.

“They did unheard of things, posting images from the set. I mean, posting photos taken on a set a year before the movie was released is something you can’t do… Oh, shit, yeah! It can be done, ”Smith remembers thinking. “I saw how they involved people in their work, doing things that I thought was forbidden.”

Bright, the 2017 Netflix movie that starred him, was the first to rely on Smith’s content studio, Westbrook Media, to produce social media content from the set. After a career spent getting excited about screenplays that audiences would see on the big screen for many years – it took ten years, for example, to make I’m legend -, Smith found the experience of shooting, editing and broadcasting video clips in a matter of hours exhilarating. «It has completely transformed my way of interacting with the world and with my creative life. I felt like creating quickly and sharing ».

Sometimes, before posting, he submits his ideas to his children. Other times, when on the go, the Westbrook Media team connects with local influencers to organize Creator Days, where Smith meets with some of them to produce content. “Just being able to do things, without set goals and linked to the ambition to be the greatest actor on the planet, returning to the atmosphere of when you made music in the cellar, at the home of Jazzy Jeff’s mother, was fun: you experimented , we tried new things ».

“And with social media, I got that feeling again,” Smith tells me. «Social media are a very powerful tool to keep in touch with people and, on a creative level, to understand what’s cooking. The next phase will be the most creative and expansive of my life and career ».

Smith’s social media raids come to coincide with a time when he and Jada have become Hollywood’s most transparent and vulnerable couple. Red Table Talk, the show that Pinkett Smith presents on Facebook, is practically a digital version of old television shows like those of Oprah Winfrey or Dr. Phil: a place suitable for the most difficult and complex debates about love, sex, drugs and everything in between. The show often features their daughter, Willow, and Jada’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Smith was also a guest there, and it didn’t go unnoticed, especially for the frankness of his conversation with Jada about a period of non-monogamy in their marriage. “Aiming for the truth is the only way to be happy in life,” Smith tells me. “And Jada and I were pretty in agreement on one point: authenticity is the way to break free from the shackles of fame and public judgment.” When the truth is told, they concluded, there is no longer the fear of being exposed.

At one point, in the caravan, on the set of Emancipationas the rain beats down on the metal roof, Smith asks me a question. Among the people who do not work with him and who have read the drafts of his book, I am one of the first with whom he has the opportunity to speak. And he wants to know what I think. I tell him the truth: I liked it, but reading it I wondered how he had decided to include or leave out the details concerning his marriage.