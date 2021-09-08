Will Smith brings Coelho’s “The Alchemist” to the big screen

CINEMA





The actor has decided to produce the film based on the popular book

It will be the actor Will Smith with his Westbrook Studios to produce the film adaptation of the famous book by the Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho The Alchemist.

The protagonists of the film will be the actors Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander and Shohreh Aghdashloo who will also be joined by Jordi Molla, Youssef Kerkour and Ashraf Barhom.

To direct the film The Alchemist Kevin Frakes will be making his debut behind a camera, while the screenplay was written by Frakes and Ryan Kreston. The film’s creative team also includes the presence as director of photography of Oscar winner Claudio Miranda (Life of Pi).

According to the first advances coming from Hollywood it will be De Souza who will interpret the role of the Andalusian shepherd boy called Santiago who decides to travel the world during the Inquisition to carry out an epic enterprise to change his life: to find a treasure and with it also the purpose of man in the world.

“Hundreds of millions of people over the past three decades have found inspiration in it The Alchemist to pursue their dreams, listen to their hearts and never lose hope in the face of adversity, ”said Gil Netter, another producer. The Alchemist it has sold more than 100 million copies in 56 languages ​​and currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most translated work by a living author.