Willow Smith is polyamorous, Will Smith’s daughter

It happened during “Red Table Talk”, lo Facebook show led by his mother: Willow Smith, daughter of the famous star couple Will and Jada, has revealed to be polyamorous to her mother and grandmother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris, also a regular guest on the show.

Being polyamorous, for the uninitiated, it means having more love affairs at the same time with different people. If you think the bond is primarily driven by the sex, you are wrong: it is instead linked, especially for the new generations, to concepts of freedom and total transparency.

A choice linked to freedom and not to sex

Actress and musician, Willow, age 20 years, is one of the most followed voices of his generation in the United States. Activist for various causes, such as support for India for the pandemic emergency, also carries on his career as an artist power pop-punk both solo and in the experimental duo The Anxiety.

In the show, Willow supported her choice to be polyamorous in front of the questions of the mother Jada Pinkett Smith but above all of her grandmother, who interpreted her as a decision based on sex.

Willow countered that being polyamorous is one a question of freedom and not of sex, because it goes beyond schemes imposed by society with a view to mutual sincerity. Willow said she had the least sex in her group of friends with conventional relationships, citing the typical case of happy relationships that could last forever, which “end” mainly due to the typical breaking point of the betrayal. Willow concluded that with an opening of the usual mental patterns, choices like hers allow many young people to live more peacefully.

Generation z and Millennials on Willow Smith’s side

The new generations they are changing their point of view about it unions respect previous generations, and also recent studies confirm this new direction.

From Brigham Young University’s “iFidelity” survey, conducted on people of all sexual orientations both single and married, reveals that 3% of adults have a “non-monogamous consensual” relationship (CNM), which only 12% have never had it, that 10% may consider having it, and that 64% believe that the couples seriously committed they should be monogamous.

Generational differences between Millennials and Boomers

The study reveals that millennials are the most open to have CNM relationships, but also that previous generations like the boomers, have had CNM unions and would be open to trying them, although they remain the most convinced that the couples stable they should be monogamous.

For now, there are many opinions and no definitive answer on the future of relationships. In Netflix documentary “Explained”, for example, it is assumed that non-monogamy is part of thehuman evolution. The US Census Bureau, on the other hand, shows the evidence that millennials tend not to marry anymore and, if they do, they refer to an older age.

A Mother’s Day cover for Jada Pinkett Smith

Surely, the experience of everyone suggest different perspectives. Willow, who also in her Instagram bio is for “Ethical non-monogamy”, experienced a momentary separation of parents, which following a clarification from Jada with Will Smith, they decided to carry on a wedding defined by them “Non-traditional” based on the desire to have “A partnership for life”.

Willow proves to be a girl with clear ideas and with a tender heart, which surprised Jada for mother’s Day singing one of his covers with the rest of the metal band with whom he sang in the 2000s, Wicked Wisdom: another way of proving that if there is true love, it can manifest itself in many different forms.

* the cover image is taken from the official Instagram profile of @willowsmith