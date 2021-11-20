with Black Friday it is at an all-time low

Model that comes, model that goes… in Discount: this is what is happening to the smartphone in these hours Motorola Moto g100, until yesterday at the top of the Motorola range together with the Edge, which has just been overtaken by the Moto g200, presented less than 24 hours ago. Do you want for the update of the range, do you want for the Black Friday just started, Moto g100 now costs a lot, much less.









And this is great news for anyone looking for one high performance android phone, since Moto g100 uses the Quantum Snapdragon 870 processor, an evolution of the Snapdragon 865 that last year equipped all the top of the range. Result: the Moto g100 will certainly not be the most powerful smartphone on the market today, but it still has power to sell and, above all, from today costs less than 400 euros on Amazon. Great price, considering that it is even about devices sold and shipped by Amazon, with all the necessary guarantees, and that thanks to Black Friday the return window of the product with free returns has been extended until January 31, 2022. Wanting more, to end 2021 in style, is definitely too much.

Motorola Moto g100: technical characteristics

Motorola Moto g100 is a 5G phone generously sized, with screen 6.7 inches IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh, and pixel density of 409 dots per inch. The sensor for reading the fingerprints is not under the screen, but mounted on the side of the body of the phone.

At the SoC Quantum Snapdragon 870 match 8 GB of RAM e 128 GB of fast UFS 3.1 memory (the fastest around at the moment). The smartphone is dual SIM, but the second SIM slot can also be used to increase the storage memory.

Four le cameras rear: 64MP wide main, 16MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor and 3D TOF sensor for blur effect in portraits. With this configuration it is also possible to turn 6K video at 30 frames per second, or 4K at 60 frames per second (Full HD even at 120 fps).

There front camera is dual: a main sensor of 16 MP and a wide angle of 8 MP, with the possibility of shooting selfie videos in Full HD up to 30 frames per second.

Very good battery, from 5,000 mAh, discreet charging, from 20 Watts to the maximum.

Motorola Moto g100: the Black Friday offer

When it was unveiled, at the end of March 2021, the Motorola Moto g100 cost € 599 and, at the time, it was a good price for the technical characteristics of the model. Today, however, fell in price in a really important way and on Amazon you buy for much less.

Motorola Moto g100 now costs on Amazon 389 euros (-210 euros, -35%), sold and shipped by Amazon, and it is likely that it will not last long: at this price it must be taken quickly.

Motorola moto g100 – Version 8/128 GB