with Cruella beat the Netflix competition

After a poor 2020 of satisfactions, 2021 was a year with controfiocchi for Disney +. Beyond the multiple Marvel productions, the streaming platform has been able to count on various innovations that have enjoyed immense success. At the top of the list we certainly find Cruella.

The film with Emma Stone it turned out to be the most watched program in recent months, managing to reach 813 million minutes of views in the current week alone in the United States, and that means almost 300 million more than the second place in the ranking held by the Netflix movie Sweet Girl.

September brought a lot of news to the Disney + catalog and among them was the highly anticipated one Y: The Last Man, a post apocalyptic series in which a mysterious cataclysm exterminated life on earth, killing all men of all species. Only one man seems to have survived and wanders the earth in search of others of his kind.

But that’s not all for sure, there are still many Marvel series coming to Disney + between the end of 2021 and the first months of 2022. Among these is definitely Hawkey ready to debut next November on the streaming platform of the House of Mickey Mouse. Will Netflix be able to keep up? We really think so! The novelties presented at TUDUM promise pretty well.