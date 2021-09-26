News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

After a poor 2020 of satisfactions, 2021 was a year with controfiocchi for Disney +. Beyond the multiple Marvel productions, the streaming platform has been able to count on various innovations that have enjoyed immense success. At the top of the list we certainly find Cruella.

The film with Emma Stone it turned out to be the most watched program in recent months, managing to reach 813 million minutes of views in the current week alone in the United States, and that means almost 300 million more than the second place in the ranking held by the Netflix movie Sweet Girl.

September brought a lot of news to the Disney + catalog and among them was the highly anticipated one Y: The Last Man, a post apocalyptic series in which a mysterious cataclysm exterminated life on earth, killing all men of all species. Only one man seems to have survived and wanders the earth in search of others of his kind.

Loading...
Advertisements

But that’s not all for sure, there are still many Marvel series coming to Disney + between the end of 2021 and the first months of 2022. Among these is definitely Hawkey ready to debut next November on the streaming platform of the House of Mickey Mouse. Will Netflix be able to keep up? We really think so! The novelties presented at TUDUM promise pretty well.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

149
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
118
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
103
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
57
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
47
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
43
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
42
News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love
40
News

Bitcoin: soon ETFs and price at one hundred thousand dollars. Bloomberg displaces everyone.
40
News

Nine Perfect Strangers, the TV series with Nicole Kidman not to be missed
39
News

Missouri, by Arthur Penn – Wild Trails
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top