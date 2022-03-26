With one from Messi, Argentina thrashed Venezuela and stretched its unbeaten record

The classified Argentine team, with an inspired Lionel Messi and an anthology goal by Ángel Di María, extended their unbeaten record to 30 games this Friday and said goodbye to their fans at La Bombonera with a party before the Qatar-2022 World Cup, scoring 3 -0 to the eliminated Venezuela.

The Albiceleste strengthened with 38 points as escort of Brazil, with 42. It will be measured against Ecuador in Guayaquil on Tuesday in the last date. La Vinotinto had to surrender to the superiority of the opponent. He is at the bottom of the table, tenth with 10 points. He will receive Colombia on Tuesday.

In the Bombonera, Messi played what will surely be his last official match in Argentina before the World Cup. The PSG star is in another position, false 9, accompanied by Joaquín Correa as pointer on the left and Nico González on the right side.

At 34 years old, ‘la Pulga’ received the affection of Argentine fans who are amazed at a team that won the Copa América last year against Brazil at the Maracana, which has gone 29 games without losing and has already got its ticket to the this year’s World Cup.

In the 35th minute, Messi started the play, the ball was blocked by the defense, but Rodrigo de Paul received it, who with a lot of space on the side of the area, put the low pass into the small area and Nico González appeared there to score at will.

Ángel Di María, who came on for Alexis Mac Allister in the 70th minute, received a long pass from Rodrigo de Paul, ‘El Fideo’ won his back against his peer, faced Wuilker Fariñez, went inside and hit it over the goalkeeper and two other defenders.

And the third came in 81′, the work of Messi. The ’10’ started the play, opened for Di María, who put it back on Leo, who is not offside. ‘La Pulga’ controls with his chest in the small area and finishes very badly with his right, but Fariñez wins to the other side and the ball goes to the bottom of the net.

-DATA SHEET:

ARGENTINA: Franco Armani – Nahuel Molina Lucero, Nicolás Otamendi, German Pezzela, Nicolás Tagliafico – Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes (Guido Rodriguez 88), Alexis Mac Allister (Ángel Di María 70), Lionel Messi (cap), Nicolás González (Lucas Boye 88 ) – Joaquin Correa (Angel Correa 64).

DT: Lionel Scalloni.

VENEZUELA: Wuilker Faríñez – Roberto Rosales, John Chancellor, Nahuel Ferraresi, Christian Makoun, Miguel Navarro (John Murillo 46) – Cristian Cásseres Jr (Luis Gonzalez 62), Yangel Herrera (Darwin Machis 77), Jose Andres Martinez – José Salomón Rondón (cap) (Jefferson Savarino 83), Josef Martínez (Fernando Aristeguieta 62).

DT: Jose Peckerman.