With or without a stunt double, the action in ‘Face and Courage’ is official!

´Cara e Coragem´ promises to arrive with a lot of emotion and action. And something that has yielded a lot on social networks are the action scenes of the characters Pat, lived by Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado playing Moa. Taís Araújo also has his stunt double, to play the lookalikes Clarice and Anita, but there is no action. Getting into this mood of the 7 o’clock soap opera, we gathered some stars who gave up their stunt doubles. Some worked, others went through hardships. Check out these daring guys in action.

No in ‘Face and Courage’ Paola Oliveira will use a double, in ‘A Força do Querer’ (2017) the repertoire was different. The actress who played the police officer Jeiza said at the time that she recorded the scenes in the ring and invasions in slums herself. For paper, the attrition z took fighting lessons and did not need a stunt double in the action sequences. “I already know all the moves and I don’t need to do the stunt scenes. The character requires physical preparation. There are scenes in the ring and invasions of favelas.”

Another star who dispensed with stunt doubles in some works was Giovanna Antonelli. The actress revealed that she did not use a stunt double in the action scenes of delegate Helô in ‘Salve Jorge’ (2012). “I make a point of executing all the scenes. I feel like the super-powerful girl”, commented the actress on the occasion of the recording of Glória Perez’s feuilleton.

In ‘Where the Strong Are Born’ (2018) Alice Wegamann waived the use of a stunt double in the series: “The only scene that had a stunt double was the first scene in the series that has a GoPro on the bike. The rest I did all”. The artist revealed that she went through some troubles in the recordings: “There was a scene where I was running with Gabriel (Leone) and a gigantic thorn got in my foot and I continued with a limp, I got on the bike and we left. When I went to take it out, I was scared by the size of the thorn and that’s it. It’s a frequent thing there and we’re in a lot of trouble. At the rape scene, I was all booked up right away and it was on my birthday. There was a lot of dust, I couldn’t see the truck in front of me and I almost got run over. There were a lot of things that we went through. But it was all worth it”, revealed the actress.

Chay Suede trained with a stuntman to bring his character Joaquim to life in ‘Novo Mundo’ (2017) and perform the fight and jump scenes. But at the time of recording, the actor surprised the team and did everything himself. “We rehearsed a lot with the stuntmen, to do things that we theoretically couldn’t do. My stunt double, Pedrinho, is wonderful, he knows everything about the circus, he is a circus actor. But it turned out that at the time of the action, I managed to do it, they were leaving, leaving and I did practically everything”, said Chay.

The actor Renato Góes, who played the character José Leôncio in the remake of ‘Pantanal’ (2022), revealed that, as in the original version broadcast by Rede Manchete in 1990, incidents when recording the telenovela result in tense moments. During the chapter he played opposite a real alligator, even holding the animal with his hands in the scene. Renato did not insist on using a double and discovered that the reptile does not exert the same force that it has to close its mouth when it opens, making the opening process much slower than when it pounces.

Tom Cruise learned to drive a motorcycle for ‘Top Gun – Maverick’ (2022), and loves the adrenaline. He is on the list of actors who do not need stunt doubles. He did motorcycle chase scenes; piloting helicopter; climbed mountain, planes; parachuted from buildings; dodged real swords; and dived without equipment. The biggest example of this is the Mission: Impossible franchise. The actor has already done everything just for the audience to hold their breath, and sometimes things got out of hand, for example: in the most recent film, The Fallout Effect (2018), Cruise pilots helicopters and free-falls from a moving plane and During filming on London rooftops, the actor was supposed to jump from one building to the next, but the power of math failed the star, and spy interpreter Ethan Hunt apparently miscalculated the distance to jump and hit the concrete. , breaking two ankle bones.

Angelina Jolie is on the list of one of the most courageous actresses and has already jumped on a moving truck for the recording of ‘Salt’ (2010). Angelina has starred in virtually every action scene of her career, including the films ‘Wanted’ (2008), ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ (2005) and even in ‘Maleficent’ (2014), the actress dispensed with the use of stunt doubles in the stretches where she would be suspended a few meters high.

Sylvester Stallone left the stunts aside in the filming of ‘The Expendables’ (2010). Stallone confessed to getting one of his biggest injuries while filming the third film. In the filming of Rocky IV (1986), the actor decided to go out with Dolph Lundgren for real. In conclusion, it ended up with a few broken ribs and a hospitalization after filming.

Tom Hanks suffered a deep cut on his leg during the recording of ‘Cast Away’ (2001). The actor’s clinical situation worsened with a staphylococcal infection, caused by bacteria found on the skin. Doctors warned the actor of the risk of death without immediate treatment and Hanks was hospitalized for three days, unable to film scenes in the water.

Completely immersed in the character while recording ‘Django Unchained’ (2013), Leonardo DiCaprio he broke a glass with his fists during one scene and didn’t seem to realize he was hurt. Even with a piece of glass in his hand, the actor took a while to notice the injury.

When recording a shooting scene in an enclosed space for the film ‘Duro de Matar’ (1988), Bruce Willis lost two-thirds of his hearing for a while. The weapon used made a lot of noise when fired, and the American did not use any type of ear protection.

Jackie Chan is another one that played in the action question. The actor has had several accidents on set. Star of films like ‘Rush Hour’, Chan has broken his nose seven times, suffered multiple concussions and burns, broke ribs, lost some teeth and lacerated his eye. Between 1975 and 1985, there were at least 15 accidents