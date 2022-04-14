With the Shanghai lockdown, the transport of containers and trucks was blocked

AGI – The redirection of goods to avoid the prolonged lockdown in Shanghai, with the confirmed daily cases of Covid exceeding the record of 26,000, is becoming more difficult and expensive as cargo facilities in other Chinese cities are now overcrowded. It is the alert launched by logistics companies and airlines. In this context, the logistical challenges for Shanghai’s sea and air transport “are extreme”.

Over 90% of the trucks are out of order. Trucks are forbidden to enter and leave the city without a special permit, valid only for 24 hours and only on specific routes. “Even with this organization it is possible that booked trucks will be requisitioned by the government to transport aid supplies,” Seko Logistics said in a customer update.

Most of the city’s warehouses are closed. Pactl, the large operator of airport cargo terminals, carries out only sporadic operations. Global freight forwarder AIT Worldwide Logistics also complains of inconvenience and confirms the blocking of containers and trucks in Guangzhou and Xiamen.

Limited truck access to Shanghai port terminals is causing theaccumulation of containers and the slowdown in ship transfers. Seko said her team in Shanghai has seen an 80% decrease in container withdrawals from outside the blocking area due to shortages and restrictions for drivers, who must be swab and have special passes.

Mediterranean Shipping Co., the largest container ship operator in the world, said a few days ago that it will start unloading refrigerated containers in other ports because there are no power outlets available to connect to in Shanghai. Unless customers request a specific change of destination within a week, the reefers will be unloaded in intermediate or alternative ports of the carrier’s choice. In addition, additional transportation costs may apply for transhipment, storage, equipment rental and electrical connection.