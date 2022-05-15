With three awards, including “Artist of the Year”, Charlotte Cardin triumphs at the Juno Awards

Artist, Song and Pop Album of the Year: Charlotte Cardin’s star shined brightly on Saturday at the opening night of the 2022 Juno Awards, and overshadowed international superstars The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

In their own backyard and in their absence, the Toronto idols had to make do with the crumbs left to them by the Quebec musical sensation, who was already the most cited this year with six nominations.

On stage, she was jubilant. ” It’s so cool ! “, she shouted after having thanked all her relatives.



Journal de Quebec Cedric Belanger / Le Journal de Quebec

Only The Weeknd was able to compete with Charlotte Cardin by getting her hands on two Junos in categories where the Quebecer was not in the running.

The last Quebecer to win the prestigious Juno for Artist of the Year? Leonard Cohen in 2017.

Last night, only the Juno for music video of the year escaped Cardin, in favor of Xavier Dolan.

It’s not over. Sunday evening, at the televised gala, she will be able to add two awards in the Album of the Year and Fans’ Choice categories.

“It makes me feel like my career is opening up into new territory. To be named to artists I admire is a great encouragement,” she told reporters.

She promised to work even harder at creating music. “After the release of phoenix, we were already working on the next titles and ready to go back to the studio. »