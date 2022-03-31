Woman who threatened taxi driver with gun gives her version

Mrs. Carmen Acevedo, a woman who threatened with a firearm to a cabbie in La Vega during an argument over the payment of a rateoffered his version of the events, captured in a video that went viral on social networks.

The woman He stated that he was in the Plaza Gómez Díaz cockpit, located in Santiago, and requested transportation to his residence through a taxi company. “The rate it’s RD$450, I’ll give him 500 pesos, he (cabbie) says no, that there are 800”.

Acevedo indicated that the driver, identified as Edwin de Jesús Lora, began the recording “after he came to knock down my door”, moments after he entered his home. She added that since she lives alone with her two children, she proceeded to take the gun from her partner, who is in the military.

“I took his (couple’s) gun simply so that (the cabbie) to leave, so that he wouldn’t wake up my boyfriend because he was working the night before, 24 hours,” she added.

The woman maintained that the cabbie I would have told him to shoot him, “but in reality (he took the gun) so that he would leave, I wasn’t going to hurt him, I don’t know how to shoot.”

He reiterated that the rate was 450 pesos, at the same time that she indicated that the owner of the company contacted her after the incident and told her that he would punish or fire the driver, since, as she explained, the cabbie “I had done that to several clients. I told him no, because he needed his job.”

Acevedo indicated that she made the clarification, since she has been offended by several people, thinking that she did not want to pay for the service.