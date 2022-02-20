Women’s team adds its second win

The women’s team thrashed Aruba in the second date of the CONCACAF qualifiers and remains at the top of the group D table with two wins.

Brenda Cerén was a figure in leading the attack at all times and opened the scoring. Yoselyn López scored a double and Victoria Sánchez and Stephanie García closed the account for 1-7, leaving them in a clear position.

The cuscatlecas showed a good pace of play and punch, especially in the second half, in which they were able to capture superiority on the field. The next challenge is in April in duels against Barbados and Panama, in which he will define his ticket to the octagonal.

The Cuscatleca team could not translate all its dominance on the scoreboard in the first part. Although he kept control of the ball, Aruba also had his thing and made it more difficult in the first few minutes while the nationals settled down.

Brenda Cerén was one of the players who tried the most in front of Lyxienne Loopstok’s goal, who had a lot of work to do. The first one was with a shot on the edge of the area after five minutes of play. The Caribbean goalkeeper was well placed and was able to placate the shot.

Little by little, Eric Acuña’s pupils imposed their conditions and arrived with more criteria. They touched the ball and opened spaces to arrive more clearly as the minutes passed. Cerén had another chance with a shot inside the area, albeit underpowered and right at Loopstok’s location which he held.

Paola Calderón also came close to opening the scoring with a header into the lower left corner of the Aruba hut, but it went wide.

The Caribbean women made things difficult by making bad stops against the Cuscatlecas by losing the ball, but they did not know how to take advantage of their speed and the lower area was attentive to resolve.

The first goal came thanks to a good definition by Brenda Cerén, who took advantage of a cross from Yoselyn López to open the scoring. That goal gave confidence to the national teams that later came with better aim to ensure victory. In fact, López was also a figure by scoring a double (64′ and 66′) with which the victory was already in the bag.

Then it was Victoria Sánchez’s turn who defined with the frame only after a great assist from Cerén. The 0-4 on the scoreboard was already a reflection of the difference between both teams on the pitch. Stephanie García sentenced the “little hand” in the triumph of the cuscatlecas while Kiomy Luperon put the discount but Reyes and López appeared for the final 1-7.