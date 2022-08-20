World Photography Day: 5 iconic global images

The world photography day brings to mind the presentation of one of the most important inventions of contemporary history: the daguerreotypeconsidered the first photographic procedure.

Its inventor, the French Louis Daguerre (1787-1851), released his patent to the world a day like today but in 1839, before the French Academy of Sciencesin Paris.

Throughout history and thanks to the lens of some photographersmemorable and important moments of humanity have been captured

“An image says more than a thousand words” affirms that expression that became a cliché. And because it is a cliché, we forget that, in effect, an image can express more than a thousand words because every good photo must be able to tell a story.

The 5 photographs that impacted humanity:

Nagasaki bomb, 1945

On the morning of August 9, 1945, when Japan had not yet been able to react to the attack on the city of Hiroshima, The United States dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki.

The kiss at the Hotel de Ville, Paris, 1950

In 1950, the photographer Frenchman Robert Doisneau was commissioned by the magazine Life, to reflect social life in Paris after World War II. Due to the rush to turn in the work, Doisneau decided to hire couples who would pretend to kiss spontaneously.

THE AFGHAN GIRL, Nasir Bagh, 1984

Sharbat Gula is an Afghan woman of the Pashtun ethnic group who, due to the War in Afghanistan, was forced to flee that country towards Pakistan to a refugee camp where she was photographed by Steve McCurry photographer from National Geographic. The image became famous when it was featured on the magazine’s cover in June 1985.

Oscar Award Selfie, 2014

Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Ellen DeGeneres, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto and Kevin Spacey made history by being part of the selfie most retweeted at the time, the same one that was taken during the delivery of the Oscars in 2014.

Whispering whales, Pacific Ocean, 2015

“Whispering Whales” is the work of the photographer Mexican Anuar Patjane, who in 2015 won second place in the prestigious contest World Press Photo in the Nature category.

It is about divers swimming around a humpback whale and her newborn calf, in the Revillagigedo Islands, in the Pacific Ocean. It was captured on January 28, 2015.