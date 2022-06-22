Would you be in the sweet wait? Shakira published a video and they claim that she has a bulging belly

Singer Shakira stars in a new scandal because now on social networks it is said that she could be pregnant. The rumors arose after the Colombian published a video where she explained step by step her sensual movements that left more than one surprised.

Nevertheless, when he stands in profile, netizens explained that his belly is very bulging and that it seems that it was in the sweet wait. However, it generates a lot of doubt because apparently she would be separated from Gerard Piqué for a few months, the question is who would be the father?

a few weeks ago The interpreter of ‘I congratulate you’ was seen when she was taking one of her children to school in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and at that time she was captured by a paparazzi they criticized her for saying that she looked too thinMany even thought that due to the separation with the footballer, he had stopped eating as he should.

The comments have not been long in coming and the various platforms have exploded, some were: “Yes, from the side she looks as if she were pregnant, cute and beautiful”, “She has a half pot belly, she needs liposuction“, “Is it that I see badly or is she pregnant?”. On the other hand, several users explained that the dance she performs in the video is completely normal and that is why her belly looks that way, while others said that these steps are no longer in fashion.

Although the rumors that could turn out to be negative, It would not be the first time they would say something like this because last February they also speculated that she would be expecting her alleged third child with the father of her two little ones.

The comments came after she made public an exercise routine that he was doing with his coach. However, she explained that in recent days she had been eating many desserts that would have made her gain weight, in this case cake.

After the suspicions that arose at that time, users of the Instagram social network began to ask him if he was already planning to give Milan and Sasha a third brother.

