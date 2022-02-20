Xavier Marc, Mexican soap opera actor, dies | Famous

This Saturday, February 19, the National Association of Actors of Mexico (ANDI) confirmed the death of Xavier Marcrenowned Mexican actor and director who lost his life at the age of 86.
“The National Association of Interpreters communicates the sensitive death of interpreting partner Xavier Marc. Mexican actor, director and teacher, with extensive experience on television […] We send our deepest condolences to their family and friends from the ANDI Board of Directors and Surveillance Committee,” the message reads.
Speculations of the cause of death
So far the cause of his death is unknown, but according to information from TVyNovelas magazine, the actor’s body was found lifeless. It is speculated that a goodbye note with the phrase: “We will still be with God” and there are two versions of the possible death.
One points out that witnesses claim he jumped from his balcony located on the sixth floor of a building; while the other version says that they found the body of the actor on the terrace.
According to the red note reporter Carlos Jiménez, Marc would have thrown himself from a sixth floor and was helped on the roof of a neighboring building, where he died.
The magazine also reported that presumably Xavier was ill, without specifying the condition. However, the program “Venga la alegría” pointed out that she had a depressive disorder.
Xavier Marc’s career
Javier Rivera Herrera, his real name, studied acting at the National Institute of Fine Arts in Mexico, as well as in Boston and New York.
The actor is remembered for his endearing appearances in telenovelas such as: ‘Toy world’, ‘The boy who came from the sea’, ‘María Belén’, ‘Barrera de amor’, ‘Love without makeup’ and ‘La Mexicana y El Güero’, being his most recent work.
He also ventured into theater and cinema, even his talent led him to participate in an expensive Hollywood production, ‘The mask of the fox’ (1998), in which he shared credits with Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.