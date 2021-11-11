Xbox, we tell you about the day she almost died

Twenty years ago, by the time Xbox came into the world, the video game industry was booming and it was already clear that it would become a universal issue. Everyone knew it and even Microsoft knew it, already engaged since the 90s in the publication of video games and with one foot in the world of consoles, with the Windows CE of the Dreamcast. The beginnings were difficult and Japan still resists (it is said that Nintendo laughed at Microsoft’s first approaches), but the efforts paid off and the Xbox brand has established itself and entered the homes of millions of gamers. . Yet, 12 years after the first massive console debuted, Microsoft has come a step away from shutting down the entire Xbox division, just at a time when much of the entire industry has begun to turn to video games. To celebrate 20 years of this brand, today we want to talk about one of its most critical moments, namely the day the Xbox almost died.

Xbox: the console that almost died and risked not being born The first Xbox, a big, big and bad console, but certainly not devoid of personality The birth of the Xbox depended on a confrontation between an executive and a Microsoft president, much like its survival after the Xbox One disaster. At the time, as we have already said, it was already clear that the video game would grow to almost completely permeate society. Hence the attention towards this market by a Microsoft which, after having set foot in gaming through Windows, peripherals and the publication of games such as Age of Empire, had also entered the world of consoles with Windows CE for Dreamcast. The act of investing in a console is a dangerous thing even for a powerful company like the one founded by Bill Gates. Let’s talk about products dedicated to fickle entertainment market which require an entire division, with all the complexity and costs that this entails, and which have also brought video games to their knees who created them and made them grow. Those who were part of the Atari of the late 70s and early 80s know this well, crushed by the weight of too much enthusiasm on the market, and also those who lived the beginning of the millennium at SEGA. Therefore, a certain mistrust is normal, especially on the part of a company that made money on spreadsheets and that still collects a large part of its mammoth earnings from the business segment. For all this, the work of a few men who, after putting together the prototype, managed to bring Bill Gates to their side, at first offended by the fact that someone had thought of creating a Microsoft machine without windows inside. Fortunately for us, Ed Fries ‘passion prevailed, Seamus Blackley’s stubbornness and Gates’ interest in that market which he undoubtedly considered stimulating. And that’s when the first Xbox became a reality and did so with the strength expected from a product of a massive and determined company like Microsoft. Xbox took to the field with arrogance, power, attention to multiplayer and games capable of putting on a show, earning a prominent place in the history of video games. At first, however, the image of Microsoft suffered as a monopolist of operating systems and a titanic company, far from the naive idea that one had of companies involved in video games. And it’s important to take into account how this was partly the case, at least at the time, to understand how the Xbox division came about one step away from closing at a time when nearly every tech company on the planet was investing in video games. From the point of view of a part of Microsoft, in fact, these were marginal, mostly an experiment that should not have weighed on the budget of a company that has always made the bulk of the gains with services and operating systems.

The Xbox One disaster The first Xbox concept, crazy but undoubtedly memorable The presentation of Xbox One It wasn’t the only factor that made things complicated in Microsoft’s gaming division, but it undoubtedly had a bearing on the perception of the console which after launch had to deal with significantly lower performance than the competition and with the actual shortage. of noteworthy titles. At that point began the abandonment of several executives starting with Don Mattrick, now compromised but certainly not guilty of everything. He had, we know, the command of the Xbox and is the one who replied to the complaints about mandatory connectivity “if you can’t connect, buy a 360”, but he was never alone in all of this. Mattrick also had a boss and had to answer to a management that, among other things, could not find fault with the wicked idea of ​​making it mandatory to connect every 24 hours in order to use Xbox One. He was in command of the hut Satya Nadella who, having been in charge of Azure before being CEO of the company as a whole, looked to the cloud and did not see gaming as central to the company. He was also fresh off the job and was therefore likely determined to record strong results to prove he was the right man for Microsoft. This is why we believe that it played a role in the genesis of the console, even if only in the form of a total lack of interest, since it turned out a car with few exclusives, with a lot of restrictions, a non-exciting power and with many promises more from the center. multimedia than from a gamer machine. Phil Spencer is considered to be a hero by Xbox fans and with the Game Pass he received copious thanks also from the PC people Hence the angry reaction of users, almost a riot that has undoubtedly contributed to the confrontation between Spencer and Nadella on the future of Xbox, but which represents only the culmination of an evident departure of Microsoft from gamers, in function of corporate business dynamics. . To pay the costs, among other things, were the console players, with the drastic decrease of exclusives in the second half of the life of Xbox 360, both PC gamers plagued by the terrifying Games for Windows LIVE service and the lack of DirectX 12 support on Windows 7. The signs weren’t particularly positive and those who spoke of Xbox One as a possible ransom by Microsoft made the situation worse. But in the end, things didn’t go too badly either, at least considering the disastrous start. The management could not avoid the disaster, separated into three sections and left without a command line by Mattrick a few months after the launch of the console, but at that moment the foundations were laid for the future of Xbox. In those months, the current management was formed, starting with Phil Spencer, who immediately won the love of the fans by saving Xbox from the guillotine.