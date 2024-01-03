Xiaomi 14 Pro, HONOR Magic 5 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Huawei P60 Pro

In the following post, you will find out more details about the most important mobile phones that will be launched in 2023. Is your mobile device found?

The number of smartphones has surpassed 7 billion by 2022, with a growth of 30% expected by the end of 2023. This figure was achieved due to the fact that major companies continue to introduce various mobile devices with new features and higher storage capacity.

During this year 2023 various brands have released all kinds smartphones that come with a range of specifications, and today we are going to reveal to you five of the most powerful models that you can buy currently.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Max

In terms of display or screen, the Xiaomi 14 Pro features a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel with an LTPO type refresh rate of 120Hz. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and three internal storage versions: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB UFS 4.0.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team Xiaomi It has a 4880mAh capacity, 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. However, that’s not all, as the Xiaomi 14 Pro has a fairly balanced set of cameras: it has a 32 MP front lens and a 50 MP rear lens, a 50 MP wide-angle lens and a 50 MP telephoto lens. With this set of sensors, you can record in 8K or 4K at 60fps.

HONOR Magic 5 Pro

Regarding the display or screen, HONOR Magic 5 Pro It features a 6.81-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2848 x 1312 pixel resolution and 1800 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which means it cannot be expanded via MicroSD.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team HONOR It has 5100 mAh and 66W fast charging. However, that’s not all, as the HONOR Magic 5 Pro has a pretty powerful camera set: a 12 MP f/2.4 front camera, a 50 MP f/1.6 main lens, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. 50 MP with 3.5x optical zoom. You can record 4K videos at 60fps.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

He Galaxy S23 Ultra It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz LTPO refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, it has a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 finish and an aluminum frame. It should be noted that it is IP68 certified, water and dust resistant.

One of the most important points Galaxy S23 Ultra, There’s no doubt that this is a powerful processor: we’re talking about Galaxy’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

One of the best significant ones in this new team Samsung There is no doubt that it will be a powerful set of cameras that it has. The main sensor has a resolution of 200MP and you can record videos up to 8K at 30fps. On the other hand, the Samsung phone has a 100x “space zoom” that can even take pictures of the moon. The results both day and night are highly effective.

iPhone 15 pro max

This new Apple phone iPhone 15 pro max It features a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED Retina display with increased resistance. On the other hand, it is coated with titanium, which makes it more durable. Plus, it’s completely sealed so it can be submerged in water.

In relation to power, iPhone 15 pro max It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. However, there are 512GB and 1TB versions available. The A17 Pro Bionic processor is included and comes with a completely updated iOS 17.

As for the battery, we have 4500 mAh with 20W Type C 3.0 fast charging that will charge the device in less than an hour. This iPhone 15 Pro Max is now available at iShop Lima as it has just opened in the Jockey Neighborhood at Jockey Plaza.

HUAWEI P60 Pro

This Huawei P60 Pro It has an original design and more power as it is equipped with Snapdradon 8+ Gen 1, which is accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Telephone HUAWEI P60 Pro It will have three sensors on the back: a 48MP primary camera with variable aperture, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. In addition, the front camera has a resolution of 13 MP and a fairly effective wide-angle lens.

In relation to power, HUAWEI P60 Pro It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Despite the lack of Google Mobile Services, you can install all the tools through Huawei AppGalery. Another not so positive thing is that the Chinese team has Android 12 and EMUI 13.1.0.

In terms of display, the HUAWEI P60 Pro features a 6.67-inch 120Hz LTPO curved OLED display with a resolution of 444 pixels per inch. It is worth noting that this screen is equipped with Kunlun Glass, one of the most resistant to shocks and scratches.

Talking about the battery, this phone has a 4850mAh capacity, 88W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging. It’s worth noting that this flagship is IP68 certified, so it will be waterproof.

What technical characteristics does OPPO Reno 11 Pro have?

In terms of display or screen, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro features a 6.74-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1240 x 2772 pixels and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team OPPO It has a 4700mAh capacity and 80W fast charging. However, that’s not all, because OPPO Renault 11 Pro It has a fairly balanced set of cameras: a 32 MP front camera with F/2.4 aperture, a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP wide-angle and a 32 MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom. You can record 4K videos at 30fps.

This is a new Chinese smartphone from OPPO. Photo: OPPO

What technical characteristics does Ulefone Armor 9 have?

Coming to the display or screen, the Ulefone Armor 9 features a 6.3-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, power comes from Mediatek Helio P90with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

As if that weren’t enough, the Ulefone device has a 6600mAh battery and 60W fast charging. However, that’s not all, because Ulefon Armor 9 It has a fairly balanced set of cameras: an 8MP front lens, a 64MP rear lens, and an 8MP wide-angle bokeh lens with a thermal sensor and night vision.

Ulefone Armor 9 is equipped with high-resolution cameras.