The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3, Xiaomi’s most modern scooter, falls to 400 euros on Amazon.

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 It is Xiaomi’s most modern electric scooter, with just a few months on the market. This model brings together everything you should look for in a scooter: a comfortable design, a lot of power and a long autonomy. Another detail that we especially like is that it is on sale at amazonfalls to the €399.99.

The recommended price of this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 is 449.99 euros, so you save 50 euros If you buy it now on Amazon. In fact, it’s one of the lowest prices it’s ever had in the store. It is certainly a magnificent vehicle to comfortably move around the citybecause it has the speed, the autonomy and then you can store it comfortably in any corner, without having to look for parking.

This Xiaomi scooter comes with a gift that will be very useful to you, a padlock with which you can protect it when you have to leave it outside an establishment or in a car park. In short, you can leave it without fear of being stolen.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 on sale

After its launch, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 has gone directly to be one of the best Xiaomi electric scooters. One of the reasons is its design, with black as the dominant color and details in electric blue. Can you fold it easily in 3 steps when you need to carry it in your hand, for example, in public transport, and also for store it without taking up so much space.

Xiaomi cares about security, an aspect that improves in each model that it brings to the market. This Mi Electric Scooter 3 equips a new rear disc brake of two pads to make driving more stable and safer. In addition, it has a front lighta rear LED warning light, a large reflector on the back and two side reflectors so that other people can see you clearly when you are mounted.

Power is not lacking in this scooter, as its motor can reach 600W to achieve the speed is up to 25 kilometers per hour. Depending on where you are going, you can choose one of the three speed modes it has: pedestrian mode (maximum 5 km/h), standard (maximum 20 km/h) and sport (25 km/h).

As far as autonomy, you can travel for 30 kilometers on a single charge. The remaining battery can be seen in the unified screen of the scooter, in which you can also check the current speed, the mode you have configured and the front light icon, among other data. It’s interesting too connect the scooter to the Mi Home app on your mobile to update the firmware, block its use and modify some settings.

If you are tired of the car, you can switch to the electric scooter to go to work, shopping or visiting your friends more sustainably. A very good option is this Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 that, in addition to falling to the 399.99 euros on Amazoncomes with a gift padlock.

