XPeng G9, here is the electric SUV that recharges 200 km in 5 minutes. The range to challenge Tesla is now complete

In recent days, stolen images portraying the possible fourth electric car of XPeng, and the presentation from the stage of the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition confirmed that it is an SUV. The Chinese house unveiled G9, a vehicle of important dimensions that completes the range, which also includes a crossover, a classic sedan and a sports car.

G9 will have all the latest XPeng technologies on board. It will be a car based on the new one proprietary 800 volt platform, therefore able to reach very high charging powers. There is talk of a new version of da ben 480 kW of power, which could mean recovering up to 200 km of autonomy in 5 minutes.

Technology absolutely protagonist also for driving aids, which include the latest version of the software X-Pilot 4.0, with the support of two sensors as well LiDAR directly integrated into the front headlights.

For the rest of the technical specifications we will have to wait, as XPeng did not reveal anything about the motors and the battery. However, we know a fundamental detail, namely that G9 was developed immediately to be a car for all markets, and meets C-NCAP, E-NCAP (5 stars) safety standards, as well as EU WVTA certification. It is therefore likely that, after introducing the G3 and P7 in Norway, the latest proposal from XPeng will also arrive in the old continent.